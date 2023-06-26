Mark Venner with group
Mark Venner, of Venner Farm, talks with a group of Boys & Girls Club members about organically produced grain during a recent visit. Mark and Denise's dog Jill stands with the group.

 Michael Neary/Capital Journal

After years of watching rain pass them by, Mark and Denise Venner decided to install an irrigation system in their farm in 2019. They wanted a drip irrigation system that could pump water from the Oahe Reservoir into the farmland to protect against times of sparse rainfall.

That year the rains came.

