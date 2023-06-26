After years of watching rain pass them by, Mark and Denise Venner decided to install an irrigation system in their farm in 2019. They wanted a drip irrigation system that could pump water from the Oahe Reservoir into the farmland to protect against times of sparse rainfall.
That year the rains came.
“In 2019, South Dakota had a 50-year event in terms of rainfall,” Mark Venner said. “We were here digging ditches and putting in irrigation, and it was too wet to plant … We’d never seen so much rain.”
But the drip irrigation system has helped Venner Farm, which lies about 16 miles north of Pierre on the east side of the Missouri River, in recent years. Mark Venner said he was able to make use of underground piping that his father installed decades ago – and used in the 1970s and 1980s – as a basis for the new system. The drip lines lie 14 inches under ground level, making the water delivery more efficient than overhead spraying would be.
The growing months of 2022, Mark Venner said, were particularly dry.
“Last year, where I don’t have irrigation, the wheat made six bushels to the acre,” he said. “It should be 30.”
And this year early reports indicate more dryness. National Weather Service records in Pierre revealed only .58 inches of rain from June 1 to June 18, compared with a 20-year average of 2.31 inches. Records also show that Pierre has had 5.8 inches of rain through June 18 of this year, compared with a 20-year average of 9.64 inches.
Venner Farm, over the years, has been particularly susceptible to dryness. Pointing to a map indicating rainfall, Mark Venner said the farm lies in a section of territory that seems to stay drier than the land around it.
“We watch rain come from the west and go to Onida, go to Pierre, anywhere but here,” he said. “We watch all the rain go around us.”
The Venners run an organic farm of 550 tillable acres, growing certified organic grain since 2004 and following organic practices with their vegetables, Denise Venner said. The Venners grow grain, vegetables and herbs, with trucks transporting the grain to neighboring and western states to be sold. They sell their vegetables, herbs and other produce – including tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans, melons, squash and other items – to local restaurants and other nearby outlets.
The Venners sell grain in smaller quantities within South Dakota, but Mark Venner noted that certified organic facilities that can take in large, semi-truck-load quantities of grain weighing about 25 tons are not present in the state. The Venners raised cattle until last year, and they may raise livestock again in the future.
Organic process
Mark Venner recalled when he began to lean toward the move to organic production. He’d returned from the U.S. Air Force and had begun working on the farm with his father, the sight of widespread herbicide use struck hard.
“Within that first year I saw Roundup being sprayed,” he said. “I saw planes spraying Roundup on ripe wheat – and that wheat soaked up that Roundup.”
During a recent visit by members of the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area, Mark Venner asserted the importance of the decision to follow organic practices.
“We are organic,” he said to the children. “That means we don’t use chemicals on our products. We control weeds in other ways. We don’t think chemicals are good for us on our food.”
South Dakota harbors 106 certified organic farms, according to the USDA's Certified Organic Survey, most recently summarized in 2021.
The farm's roots
The earliest seeds of the farm began to take root more than a century ago. Mark Venner said his great grandfather purchased land “straight in front of where we live here,” along the Missouri River around the turn of the 20th century.
“He was a rancher and a cowboy, and their farming amounted to basically what supported the cattle business,” Mark Venner said. “He was a cowboy, more than a farmer.”
After a series of twists and turns, Venner said that his parents “brought their three little boys out here in 1958” – boys that included Mark Venner.
“My dad was the farmer,” he said.
For a time, Mark Venner was not seeking farm life for himself.
“I was one of the first in our family history to go to college,” he said. “I went to college because it was too much work here. I was leaving, not mad, but I was going to find a better life – something that wasn’t so hard.”
His decision led him to South Dakota State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering, and to 20 years in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a lieutenant colonel in 1995.
And then he came back.
“Twenty years in the Air Force, living all over the world – and this is the best place to live, right here,” he said. He remembered his daughter asking him, while they were in Europe, for a horse.
“I said, ‘I know how I can make that happen,’” he recalled. It was one of the factors, tiny and large, that nudged him back to the farm.
Future farmers
Denise and Mark Venner also talk about others who have contributed to the farm, particularly in the last few years. They mentioned two sisters, Mary Grace and Mary Katherine Weinheimer, who now work at the farm – and who have provided particularly valuable contributions.
“When Denise had a brain tumor in 2020, they showed up at that door and said they wanted to help her,” Mark Venner said. “Those girls are a big part of Denise’s (work) that you see out there.”
Denise Venner said she continues to recover.
“The surgery was traumatic, with considerable recovery time,” she said. “And it was during COVID – so we couldn’t even be together. But thank goodness for technology. At least we could talk.”
The Venners continue to farm vigorously, with robust assistance around them. But they do think about the future of the farm, and they’re hopeful that coming generations will keep it alive.
“I have a niece and her family moving here from Illinois,” Denise Venner said. “They want to learn.”
Mark Venner said the farm, now equipped with a drip irrigation system that will soon be functional throughout all 550 tillable acres, provides a strong incentive for future farming. The Venners also said that preserving the organic method of cultivation – which takes years to establish – is deeply important to them.
“You’ve got to love it,” said Mark Venner of farming, noting that he’ll be turning 73 this year. “If this isn’t in your heart, you’ll never make it.”
