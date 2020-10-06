There was little deliberation during the South Dakota Legislature's special session on Monday, Oct. 5, as both the House and Senate overwhelmingly passed resolutions directing the expenditure of federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The special session, called by Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday, Oct. 2, began at 10 a.m. and was scheduled to run, if necessary, until midnight. Legislators worked quickly, however, and the House took their final vote at around 2:45 p.m.
House Bill 1001, which revised the General Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2021, passed 66-4 in the House and 31-2 in the Senate. Senate Concurrent Resolution 601, which managed the expenditure of the remainder of the $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding, passed 25-7 in the Senate, while the House concurred with 57-13 votes. No amendments were proposed.
The resolution only dealt with federal relief funds that had not yet been spent. The state has until Dec. 30 to utilize all $1.25 billion.
“Not just set aside. Not obligated in a contract. Actually spent,” Noem said in her address to the legislature at the beginning of Monday’s special session.
“The first allocations of money were to help local governments and schools in South Dakota deal with COVID expenses. The state’s re-employment insurance fund was allocated $100 million. And various public safety and health expenses were paid for out of the federal money. In all, about $470 million in the coronavirus relief fund was obligated by the end of September, leaving $597 million unexpended or unobligated,” according to Rep. Mary Duvall, R-Pierre.
The concurrent resolution, introduced by Sen. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City, at the request of the Special Committee on Appropriations, allocates the $597,004,765 remaining from the federal relief funds as follows:
- $400 million for a small business COVID interruption grant program (small businesses cannot have gross revenues exceeding $38.5 million);
- $40 million for a small nonprofit COVID interruption grant program;
- $10 million for a small business start-up grant program;
- $115 million for grants to community-based health care providers or personal service providers;
- $15 million for acute care in hospitals;
- $2 million for adult education and private nonaccredited education;
- $5 million for destination marketing organizations; and
- $10 million for housing assistance, including rent, utilities, or mortgage payments.
The small business, nonprofit, start-up, and community health care provider grant applications are proposed to open Oct. 12 and close Oct. 23.
Officials said this resolution is not legally binding and that the governor ultimately has final authority over these expenditures.
“The resolution, which does not have the force of law, asks the governor to give monthly reports to JCA on the status of the coronavirus relief fund expenditures. In addition, the resolution states that the Legislature intends for the Governor to exercise her authority to adjust to changing economic conditions, to unexpected circumstances in the administration of relief funds, or to changes in federal law or guidance,” Duvall said.
The Joint Committee on Appropriations needs to grant spending authority for the use of federal funds in excess of the amounts appropriated in the general appropriations, so the legislature passed House Bill 1001 to add federal spending authority to the General Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2021.
