With nearly 5 times the population of South Dakota, Oregon has lost fewer lives to COVID-19

Noem and Brown

As South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem eschews the idea of mandating masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has been masking up for several months to comply with the order of her state Health Authority. Though Oregon’s population is nearly five times that of South Dakota’s, the state has lost fewer lives to COVID-19.

 The photo on the left is a Capital Journal file photo, while the photo on the right is provided by the state of Oregon.

Gov. Kristi Noem on Nov. 20:

“Not even mask mandates have stopped cases from rising in communities. On the other hand, such actions can devastate our livelihoods and our ability to provide for our families.”

Noem, also on Nov. 20:

“Your friends and family in other states might be living through renewed lockdowns or shelter-in-place orders. They may be mandated to wear masks. Here in South Dakota, we took a different path.”

One of those places family and friends would be mandated to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 at this time would be Oregon. There, Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials began mandating masks several months ago.

Now, even with nearly five times as many residents as South Dakota, Oregon has seen fewer deaths from the coronavirus than South Dakota.

During the weekend, the Capital Journal highlighted how South Dakota lost more lives to COVID-19 than New York City did for a recent week. However, since the start of the pandemic, the total deaths in NYC are much higher than in South Dakota.

On the contrary, the Oregon comparison does not use a time period. South Dakota simply has more COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began than a state nearly five times its size.

“Thank you to the overwhelming majority of Oregonians who are doing the right thing and wearing face coverings. You are heroes who are helping bring us closer to the end of the pandemic,” Brown tweeted Nov. 29.

Earlier this year, Noem took turns blasting leaders of both Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington as being left-wing cities that allegedly permitted lawlessness.

“From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs. The violence is rampant. There’s looting, chaos, destruction, and murder,” Noem asserted during her August speech at the Republican National Convention.

Portland is undoubtedly one of the most liberal cities in the U.S. However, this may be part of the reason that Oregon has lost fewer lives to COVID-19 than South Dakota has.

Tale Of The Tape

 South Dakota  Oregon
 Population 884,659 4,217,737
 Total Deaths from COVID-19 995* 953*
 COVID Deaths per Resident 1 death for every 889 residents* 1 death for every 4,426 residents*

* = As of Wednesday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health and the Oregon Health Authority.

What Are The Provisions of The Mandate?

According to the Oregon Health Authority, everyone must wear a mask at all times unless they meet at least one of these circumstances:

  • Are at their own residence;

  • Are in their own personal vehicle;

  • Are under age 5;

  • Are eating or drinking;

  • Are engaged in an activity that makes wearing a mask, face covering or face shield not feasible, such as when taking a shower;

  • Are sleeping;

  • Are in a “private, individual workspace;” or

  • Are briefly raising the mask to confirm identity.

What does The CDC Say?

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials strongly recommend wearing masks.

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield stated in July. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Also, Noem’s own Department of Health continues to state on its website: “Everyone should wear a cloth face cover in public settings …”

However, Noem Policy Director Maggie Seidel stated this week when asked to comment about masks: "Mask mandates don’t work. They haven’t worked anywhere in the world."

