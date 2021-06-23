The Hughes County Commission voted unanimously on Monday to begin issuing off-sale liquor licenses, which allow sale of liquor for consumption “off of the licensed premises,” to county establishments situated at least three miles outside of city limits.
With Gov. Kristi Noem’s March signing of Senate Bill 152, South Dakota counties now have the authority to issue off-sale liquor licenses. According to county finance officer Jane Naylor, the only Hughes County establishment outside municipal boundaries that has inquired about a liquor license in recent years is 1 Stop Travel Plaza on U.S. Highway 14, just northeast of Pierre city limits.
“They just asked if they could have a liquor license, and I said no,” Naylor said. “Counties at that time had no authority to issue an off-sale liquor license.”
According to the text of SB 152, no such license “may be issued for a retailer located within three miles of the exterior boundary of an incorporated municipality.” That leaves 1 Stop in a catch-22, as it is less than three miles outside of Pierre city limits and therefore ineligible to receive an off-sale license from the city or from Hughes County.
“The way the bill reads is there’s a three-mile buffer from the city limits that counties cannot issue a liquor license to those businesses within three miles of a city, and they fall within that,” Naylor explained. “But the city is not able to issue one either because they’re outside of city limits.”
Naylor said she hasn’t heard from 1 Stop since well before SB 152 came through the legislature.
“I don’t know whether I want to be happy that I am outside of city limits and in (Hughes) County and paying all the county taxes, or should I not be happy that I’m outside of city limits, now I can’t get (a) license from county or the city, and I get caught in the middle,” 1 Stop owner Prakash Saripalli told the Capital Journal on Wednesday.
Naylor said she doesn’t know if any other Hughes County establishments will come forward looking for an off-sale license, though she managed to list at least a few outside of city limits that currently hold malt beverage licenses.
“Right now, malt beverage license is, like, Grey Goose Store (and Social Club), The Junction out on the corner going to Onida, they have one,” Naylor said. “I mean, those could very well be businesses that might ask for a liquor license. Spring Creek Resort. I don’t know if any of them will, nobody has said anything yet, but it’s so new.”
The commission voted to issue its licenses for a $1,000 fee, with a $500 annual renewal fee. Four such licenses are available, according to Naylor. Applicants can begin applying for licenses effective July 1.
