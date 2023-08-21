Even as the clock ticked past 4 p.m., Cassidy Ryland was able to help a fourth grade student with her spelling words. She was working with students during the school year’s first “Power Hour” at the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area.
“You can kind of get close to them here,” said Ryland, a lead youth development specialist with the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area. “You get to know them a little more, with more one-on-one time.”
Power Hour, a national Boys & Girls Club of America program, is designed to help children to work on their homework and also to practice academic skills in a cluster of different scenarios. Becky Spoehr, director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area, noted that students of many backgrounds participate.
“Some kids are struggling with school and reading,” she said. “That’s their priority during Power Hour. Other kids are doing well, and they’re just catching up on their homework.”
Spoehr said that a 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant from the U.S. Department of Education helps to fund the program.
“It allows us to bring in teachers to help with this programming,” she said, noting that each room has a teacher who has come from the outside, along with two Boys & Girls Club staff members.
The grant also funds the work of Kris Laube, who serves as the 21st Century site director for the program. Laube also works in special education at Kennedy Elementary School.
“Our main goal is helping with homework for those who are old enough,” Laube said. And for the students in kindergarten and first grade, too young to have significant homework, Laube helps with letters and numbers.
“I try to match up what we do here with what they’re learning in school,” she said.
Power Hour runs at both the Boys & Girls Club and off-site at the Georgia Morse Middle School.
Rhea Dyk, program director at the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area, said once the students finish their homework they move on to activities from the national Power Hour program. These activities are adapted by local staff members, Dyk said, and they tend to mix academic skills with familiar activities.
“A math skill we taught our older kids last year was budgeting,” Dyk said. “So they budgeted out an entire meal for all of our staff. They made invites, and they researched the price of their ingredients and (included) our sales tax in the equation."
Spoehr, after listening to Dyk recall that lesson, noted the way Power Hour activities are designed to reach into ordinary, out-of-school life.
“Instead of just your typical homework sheets, it’s real life,” she said. “These activities and programs are exciting to the kids, and they may not even realize they’re doing math as they’re measuring things out.”
Staff members tend to stay with the same general groups of students from day to day. For Jhetta Nelson, the older students — in fourth grade and up — are the ones she especially enjoys helping.
“I have a lot of cousins, and I know how to interact with (children) their age,” said Nelson, a lead youth development specialist at the Boys & Girls Club. “I can bond with them.”
Shaylee Tople, a paraprofessional at Kennedy Elementary School, is working as a teacher at Power Hour for the first time. She works with the younger children.
“It can be chaotic, but once you get into the rhythm it becomes easier,” said Tople, who played and talked easily with children gathered around a table.
Power Hour starts at 4 p.m. and usually ends before an actual hour has elapsed, Dyk said.
“But if they’re doing homework, we never cut them off,” she said.
Dyk said students don't head straight to Power Hour when they arrive at the Club from their schools.
“We do what we call a wiggle break,” she said, and later she pointed out activities ranging from yoga to playing in the gym as a way to loosen up before Power Hour.
Dyk has worked at the Boys and Girls Club for just over a year. Before that, she served as a behavior specialist for the Stanley County School District, and she’s also worked in one-on-one educational settings. A prime benefit of Power Hour, Dyk said, is allowing children to get some help completing their homework before heading back to their families.
“You get to go home and be with your family, and that is a huge value we hold here,” she said.
In her final year of earning her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education — and as the parent of an 11-year-old — Dyk said she understands the predicament of a parent juggling various tasks at home. She thought about how Power Hour helped her out last year.
“I was thankful,” she said.
Spoehr said slots are still available for the Power Hour run at Georgia Morse Middle School. People who are interested can reach out to math teacher Guy Hunter at guy.hunter@k12.sd.us.
