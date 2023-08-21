Even as the clock ticked past 4 p.m., Cassidy Ryland was able to help a fourth grade student with her spelling words. She was working with students during the school year’s first “Power Hour” at the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area.

“You can kind of get close to them here,” said Ryland, a lead youth development specialist with the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area. “You get to know them a little more, with more one-on-one time.”

