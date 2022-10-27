Donna Runge must move from her home in DJK mobile home park in Fort Pierre, where she lived for 49 years. DJK has not received an annual operator's license for three years so the city is closing the park.
Donna Runge planned to spend the rest of her days at her Fort Pierre home of 49 years, but those plans changed as she prepares to leave the following a mobile home park’s closure.
Runge’s home is in DJK mobile home park, which has not received its annual operator’s license from the City of Fort Pierre in at least three years, Public Works Director Rick Hahn said. The city recently took action to close the park due to no license.
“Everyone was supposed to be out by Oct. 15,” Hahn said.
Runge, who moved to DJK in 1973, has until Oct. 30 to leave.
“I have to find a different place to live,” the 78-year-old said on Monday while cleaning out her refrigerator before going to stay with her son, Derek, in Kimball. Runge will remain there until December when she plans to move into an apartment in Pierre.
Runge’s 51-year-old doublewide where she and her late husband, Richard, raised their four children, is too old to move. She expects it will be demolished.
Runge lived there mortgage-free and paid $165 a month to rent a lot plus utilities. For the past 18 months, her rent checks to Bob Hattum, who died two years ago, have been returned as undeliverable.
Runge plans to move to Tower Apartments and hopes her Social Security will cover the $730 monthly rent in addition to utilities. Runge worked as a cashier for 25 years, first at Sutley’s Town & Ranch Market and remained on when the store became Lynn’s DakotaMart in 2014.
DJK mobile home park does not meet the minimum qualifications to be licensed in Fort Pierre and failed to follow ordinances, Hahn said.
“We gave them some time to clean up their act,” he said. “We gave them some time to get through their legal mess. Their heirs didn’t care to maintain the property. We are under legal action to remove them.”
DJK is among a handful of mobile home parks, in which the owners failed to apply for their annual licenses. The city also withheld license renewals for parks with violations, like missing skirts, trash in yards and unlicensed vehicles.
The Capital Journal tried to reach Todd Hattum, who is Bob Hattum’s son.
