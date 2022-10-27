Donna Runge planned to spend the rest of her days at her Fort Pierre home of 49 years, but those plans changed as she prepares to leave the following a mobile home park’s closure.

Runge’s home is in DJK mobile home park, which has not received its annual operator’s license from the City of Fort Pierre in at least three years, Public Works Director Rick Hahn said. The city recently took action to close the park due to no license.

