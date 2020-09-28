A 72-year-old woman driving an Impala hit and killed an 82-year-old man walking across the highway Monday afternoon near Maverick Junction in far southwest South Dakota, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Highway Patrol.
It happened about 1:18 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28, on U.S. Highway 18 one mile west of Maverick Junction at mile marker 42, according to Mangan.
That would be about 4 miles east-southeast of Hot Springs.
The woman was driving a 2018 Chevy Impala east on Highway 18 “traveling on a crest in the highway when the driver saw the pedestrian walking across the roadway,” Mangan said in his news release. “The driver attempted to avoid the pedestrian but struck him with the front passenger side of the vehicle.”
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was wearing a seat belt; she was not injured.
The highway is also called Fall River Road and U.S. 385 at that point and is a four-lane paved highway with wide shoulders.
At that approximate site, about one mile west of Maverick Junction, there is a housing development on the north side of the highway and home also on the south side, it appears from online maps.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the information so far is preliminary, Mangan said.
