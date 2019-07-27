A 76-year-old woman is facing charges after she drove an SUV over the centerline on a state highway in the Black Hills west of Rapid City on Friday, hitting head-on a Harley driver, killing him, according to the Highway Patrol.
It happened about 1:50 p.m., Friday, July 26, on state Highway 44, a mile east of Johnson Siding, 10 miles west of Rapid City, said Tony Mangan in a news release Friday night.
The woman was eastbound in a 2013 Nissan Rogue, a small SUV, when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2002 Harley Davidson FLHTCI motorcycle driven by a 58-year-old man.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was wearing a helmet, Mangan said.
The woman was treated at a Rapid City hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, said Mangan, spokesman for the Highway Patrol.
She was wearing a seat belt.
Charges are pending against her, Mangan said.
Their names were not released Friday because family members had not been notified, he said.
The investigation continues and the information available on Friday was preliminary, Mangan said.
