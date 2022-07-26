Courtney Hall didn't steal more than $20,000 from her Pierre employer to support a drug, alcohol or gambling addiction. She did it to support her shopping addiction.
"I think this was a crime of opportunity," Hall's attorney Robert Konrad told a judge during Monday's sentencing for the mother of three. "It appears to be over shopping. She's remorseful for her behavior."
Konrad and Hughes County State's Attorney Jessica LaMie recommended Hall pay the money back to Wegner Auto, which she did, and get 15 days in jail. Sixth Judicial Circuit Court Judge M. Bridget Mayer, instead, sent the 31-year-old to state prison for one year.
"You knew better," Mayer told Hall during the sentencing at the Hughes County Courthouse. "No one is happy about being here today."
According to court records, Hall was indicted in August 2021 for stealing money from the car dealership, where she worked as a receptionist. She pled guilty to embezzlement.
Sara Boocock, a receptionist for her family's car dealership at 330 E. Sioux Ave., told the judge they trusted Hall.
"She let us all down," Boocock said. "She needs to be held responsible for her actions."
Boocock told the Capital Journal afterwards that Hall's sentence was appropriate.
"I think she deserves to think about what she's done," Boocock said.
Konrad told the judge that Hall is the primary support for her children, who are 13, 11 and 3 years old. He also noted that she lost her job and borrowed the money to pay back the dealership.
"It's all the money she has and this will put her children and husband in a rough spot," he said. "She's willing to do counseling and will have a criminal record. She would like to get more schooling and she is remorseful for her behavior."
Hall told the judge she was deeply sorry.
"I hurt people I didn't want to hurt," she said. "I'm trying to get through it and do better."
LaMie noted this was a crime of opportunity from someone without underlying issues.
"It almost makes it worse," she told the judge. "It wasn't out of desperation to put food on the table for her kids, but a shopping habit."
Mayer called Hall dumb, stupid and greedy.
"It's what people do when no one's watching," Mayer said. "You knew in your heart it was wrong."
Konrad told the Capital Journal he expects that Hall will be released in three months.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
