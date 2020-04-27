A woman faces charges after a 4-year-old boy was killed Sunday evening in a one-car crash east of Pierre on West Bend Road, which seriously injured the two adults in the car.
According to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol, a 2000 Nissan Maxima was northbound on West Bend Road about 38 miles east-southeast of Pierre when it left the road and went into the east ditch and rolled.
It happened about 8:45 p.m., Sunday, April 26.
A 24-year-old woman was driving and a 19-year-old man was a passenger. One of the adults and the 4-year-old boy were ejected. Both adults were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Mangan said in a news release Monday. He said the investigation is still determining which adult was ejected.
None of the three in the car were wearing seat belts. The female driver is facing charges in the incident, Mangan said in the news release.
West Bend Road is a two-lane blacktop that goes south from state Highway 34 about 30 miles east of Pierre and then southeast to West Bend Recreation area on the Missouri River.
The two fatal traffic crashes on Sunday — the 15-year-old girl near Selby on an ATV and the Nissan rollover east of Pierre — bring the state’s total traffic deaths so far in 2020 to 25, compared with 20 at this time in 2019, Mangan told the Capital Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.