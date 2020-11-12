Philomene Elizabeth Boneshirt, the last to be re-captured of the nine inmates who walked away from the state Women’s Prison in Pierre on March 23 after they learned a fellow inmate had COVID-19, has been charged in the escape.
Because of her criminal record, she faces up to life in prison on the escape charge which usually is a lesser felony. But she’s been offered a plea deal, according to someone with knowledge of the case.
Boneshirt, who turned 26 last month, likely would have been out of prison about the time she was captured in Sioux Falls on Aug. 18, based on the sentence she was serving.
But on the evening of March 23, on learning a fellow inmate had the new, fearsome coronavirus, Boneshirt and eight other inmates walked out of an unlocked door in a low-security part of the prison.
Relatives of the women told the Capital Journal and other news organizations in March that the women feared catching COVID-19 in what they described as over-crowded conditions in prison. They said conditions were worsened by the fact prison employees were not showing up for work out of concern over the coronavirus.
On March 24, the day after the women escaped, Warden Wanda Markland handed in her resignation and walked out, prison spokesman Michael Winder said. There’s been no comment from Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt on whether Markland was encouraged to resign.
Deputy Warden Darren Berg was placed in charge immediately and in April was named warden.
Seven of the escapees were arrested within two days; an eighth was nabbed on April 17.
But Boneshirt wasn’t caught until Aug. 18 in Sioux Falls where she has lived previously and committed crimes, according to her record in court documents.
The last of the nine charged in the escape, Boneshirt was serving sentences handed down in November 2018 in Sioux Falls for simple assault and drug possession.
Boneshirt was due to be paroled in September. So court officials made sure she was not let go, due to the new escape charge, according to court documents. An arrest warrant based on the escape charge was handed down and she’s been in the Hughes County Jail for more than a month waiting disposition of that case.
She was arraigned Tuesday, Nov. 10, in Pierre, via interactive TV from the jail, on the charge of escape, normally a Class 5 felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
But Assistant Attorney Gen. Grant Flynn, who is prosecuting Boneshirt, also charged her last month with being a habitual offender in a “Part II information.”
Flynn cited four previous felony convictions of Boneshirt in Sioux Falls starting in 2015, including at least one assault on a law enforcement officer, according to court documents. That charge that she’s a “habitual offender” with at least three previous offenses and at least one involving violence, would “enhance” any sentence she would receive, if convicted, to the level of a Class C felony, which could mean life in prison, according to state law.
But Boneshirt, and the other eight, have been offered plea deals in return for guilty pleas, according to someone with knowledge of the cases.
Prison officials have worked to reduce the population in the state corrections system, with about 14% fewer people now — men and women — than a year ago.
The women’s prison in Pierre, as of Sept. 30, had about 402 inmates, down about 17% from 486 on March 25, according to prison records.
The inmate who had COVID-19 by March 23 recovered soon after; only one inmate of the Women’s Prison still has COVID-19, according to information from the prison posted online.
