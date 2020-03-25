Mere hours after nine inmates walked away from the Community Center at the South Dakota Women's Prison in Pierre, Warden Wanda Markland turned in her resignation and walked out.
“I can confirm that she resigned; her last day was March 24,” Maggie Seidel, spokeswoman for Gov. Kristi Noem, told the Capital Journal. “Darren Berg is interim warden for the Women’s Prison.”
Asked if the resignation was abrupt, Seidel said she would not characterize it that way. But she acknowledged that Markland informed state officials on March 24 that she was resigning that day.
Seidel said she could not comment on any reasons Markland may have given for resigning.
An inmate mopping the floor just outside the warden’s office in the Solem Public Safety Center at 3200 E. Highway 34 on Wednesday confirmed that the warden was gone. A prison employee supervising the inmate said she was doing work she normally doesn't do.
Most employees of the prison’s administrative offices are working from home since last week. Corrections Secretary Mike Leidholt, who retired from a quarter-century as Hughes County sheriff in late 2018 to accept Noem's appointment to run the state’s prison system, was not available to comment for the Capital Journal on Wednesday.
About 8:30 p.m., Monday, March 23, nine inmates walked away from the prison’s Community Center next to the main higher security prison in the Solem center. Five remain on the lam after three were arrested Tuesday on the Crow Creek Indian Reservation and one had been arrested in Pennington County by early Tuesday morning, Michael Winder said. He's the spokesman for the state Department of Corrections which has its administrative offices in Pierre in the Solem building, which also houses the Pierre Police Department, the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office and the women's prison.
Markland was hired as warden in July 2018 and began work that August, replacing Brent Fluke who moved to be warden at the state prison in Springfield.
Markland was associate warden of treatment at West Tennessee State Penitentiary, near Henning, Tennessee, when she took the job in Pierre.
Her salary was $92,250, according to online state information. Deputy Warden Darren Berg’s salary has been $65,125.
Markland’s predecessor, Fluke, had replaced Warden Brenda Hyde, who retired rather abruptly in December 2016 after 23 years with the state corrections department. Her retirement came shortly after eight inmates had been charged with smuggling methamphetamine into the prison in late 2018.
On Wednesday, March 25, a woman contacted the Capital Journal Wednesday to report that her daughter is an inmate and told her on Wednesday morning that Markland had “walked out.” The woman said her daughter told her some correctional officers are not showing up for work out of concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.
"She said the guards working (Wednesday) morning had been working 24 hours straight," the inmate's mother told the Capital Journal. "She said the inmates had been rioting for three days."
Seidel said the talk of riots in the Women's Prison "are totally false."
The woman who called told the Capital Journal her daughter had a cell next to the woman who was put in isolation because of a test showing she had the COVID-19 virus.
This woman also alleged the women's prison is overcrowded and her daughter fears she and others have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
The Capital Journal agreed not to use the caller's name due to possible retribution against her or her daughter.
As with most of the inmates in the Women's Prison, her daughter is serving a sentence for a drug crime.
The mother said work crews are replacing space heaters in cells in the unit where her daughter is incarcerated. That means the inmates are removed from their cells at 7 a.m. each day and have to spend hours, until 3:30 p.m., in a common room, crowded together, her daughter told her, the woman said.
As Noem said in her news conference on Tuesday morning, state officials are reviewing security policies and procedures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Seidel said. Noem added that officials are concerned about those at the prison being susceptible to COVID-19.
