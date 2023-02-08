With domestic violence an increasing concern for victims across the state, advocates are on the front lines for those affected. The South Dakota Advocacy Network for Women was at the Capitol on Tuesday to speak out on issues that affect women and families.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence 27.8 percent of South Dakota women and 23.6 percent of South Dakota men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence, or intimate partner stalking.
Tanya Grassel-Krietlow, a program coordinator for the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, is part of those efforts. While the work SDANW does affects women statewide, Grassel-Krietlow is the flagbearer for those in the central part of the state.
“I come to the network with experience working with Indian country. I’m Native American, I grew up in Lower Brule. My thirty years in the field all involved Native Americans and their families. Sadly, it’s all pretty much been with people who’ve been affected by violent crimes,” Grassel-Krietlow said.
She manages a grant that was originally in response to the Keystone XL pipeline. She said the grant was geared towards alleviating overtaxed social services and first responders.
“It takes a whole village to respond to a crime,” Grassel-Krietlow said.
Since the pipeline was halted, she has been able to open up that funding to cover a lot more of the state.
While Grassel-Krietlow was at the Capitol to inform and educate, she rejects the notion that she’s a lobbyist.
“There’s a lot of questions always on Indian country, specifically when it comes to jurisdiction. State government is state, Indian country is federal jurisdiction. But so many of us Native Americans now live off the reservation, and so we are very much a part of what’s happening in victim’s services off the reservation,” Grassel-Krietlow said.
She has relationships with shelters in the area, mainly Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, to relocate victims who need a fresh start.
“It’s very fluid how we work with our victims because the communities are small and even though you are sheltered, people know where the shelter is. So if someone wanted to have access to you, whether it be witness intimidation or whether it be to convince you to come home, they know where to find you,” Grassel-Krietlow said.
She was present at the Capitol to monitor the discussion around the legal definition of consent. She said since consent isn’t clearly defined in the eyes of the law, it remains difficult to prosecute.
“When it comes time to take a case forward, oftentimes it doesn’t meet what definitions there are. And so there has to be an uncomfortable conversation that says ‘I understand what you went through was traumatic, I understand what you went through was not with your consent, but because of X, Y and Z it doesn’t fit the criteria so we cannot prosecute this case,’” Grassel-Krietlow said.
As part of the coalition, she wanted to impress upon lawmakers the importance of clarifying the term.
“I have nothing cute to offer you. It's very difficult work, it’s very grueling work because the reason we’re asking for definitions to be made very clear is because we have a lot of victims out there that have no justice because they don’t fit. Their case, their scenario, their situation doesn’t fit into codified law,” Grassel-Krietlow said.
Candy Hanson co-founded the South Dakota Advocacy Network for Women in 1984. She said their presence at the Capitol marks the first time in 12 years. While she credited the lapse in attendance to a lack of leadership, Hanson hoped to get back on track.
“We follow a lot of legislation because a lot of what goes on in Pierre during session affects women and their families. And those are the things that we are most concerned about,” Hanson said.
CK Van Dam, their communications director, was also at the Capitol on Tuesday to champion for women’s rights.
“We are here today because there are so many bills before the legislature right now that affect women and families. Women, children, families and that’s who we’re here to speak about. This is Women 4 Women day and we’re here to connect with our legislators,” Van Dam said. “Domestic violence is definitely one of our 26 platforms and we want to ensure that women and children have a safe place to live and work.”
