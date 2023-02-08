Tanya Grassel-Krietlow
Tanya Grassel-Krietlow, a program coordinator for the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, has been actively assisting those in need in the central part of the state.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

With domestic violence an increasing concern for victims across the state, advocates are on the front lines for those affected. The South Dakota Advocacy Network for Women was at the Capitol on Tuesday to speak out on issues that affect women and families.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence 27.8 percent of South Dakota women and 23.6 percent of South Dakota men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence, or intimate partner stalking.

Women 4 Women Day
CK Van Dam, communications director for SD Advocacy Network for Women, was at the Capitol on Tuesday to speak out on issues that affect women and families across the state.

