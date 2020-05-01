The robust, long-legged Wood Thrush is closely related to the American Robin. Its scientific name, Hylocichla mustelina, translates roughly as “weasel-colored woodland thrush,” a reference to this bird’s rich red-brown head, back, wings, and tail. A few of its more evocative folk names include Song Thrush, Swamp Angel, and Wood Robin.
Once a familiar summer sound throughout eastern U.S. forests, the Wood Thrush’s haunting, flute-like song is diminishing these days. Like all songbirds, Wood Thrushes have a Y-shaped voice box called the syrinx. During his three-part song, a male actually sings pairs of notes simultaneously, which harmonize and blend to produce ringing, ethereal tones.
The Wood Thrush’s complex song begins with several low, almost inaudible notes, followed by the rising, flute-like ee-oh-lay, finishing with a complex trill. Each bird can sing unique versions of each song part, and one male can easily sing over 50 distinct songs.
Another commonly heard vocalization is a rapid pit-pit-pit call, given by both sexes. This series is heard year round, including at dusk, as one of the last sounds these birds make before roosting.
The fragmentation of forests are major factors in the species’ decline. Partners in Flight noted a 60-percent drop in population between 1970 and 2014.
Although Wood Thrushes will nest in well-wooded suburban areas, they have reduced breeding success in smaller forest patches due to cowbird parasitism and nest predation.
Wood Thrushes forage on the forest floor, flipping over leaves in search of insects, snails, and sometimes small salamanders. They will also eat small fruits, especially in the late summer and fall while building up fat to fuel their migratory treks.
Calcium-rich materials such as snail shells are particularly important to female Wood Thrushes, which need this mineral to successfully develop a clutch of eggs.
The male arrives on the breeding grounds first, staking out a territory of up to several acres. The female arrives several days later, and the pair court in a series of circular flights and mutual feeding sessions.
The female chooses a nest site, usually in a young tree or shrub less than 20 feet above the ground. Like an American Robin, she incorporates a layer of mud into her cup-shaped nest. The outside of the nest is usually made of dead grasses, though some thrushes may add paper, cellophane, cloth, or other white materials to the inside. The contrasting color is thought to help to break up the nest’s contour, making it less obvious to potential predators.
A pair will stay together for the duration of one breeding cycle. However, extra-pair copulation is common, and up to 40 percent of a female’s young may not be fathered by its mate. This breeding strategy likely promotes greater genetic diversity in the young, while assuring that a steady male remains to help feed the chicks and defend territory.
Since the male helps feed the young, the female has time to start a second nest and brood. Almost half of all mated pairs raise two broods, ranging in size from two to four chicks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.