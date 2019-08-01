Work concluding on Marina Trail Connector project

Tom Farnsworth, Pierre’s director of parks and recreation, shows off the progress on the Marina Trail Connector project that will within the next two months have street lights, a paved pathway/street, paved walk/bike path, and a vault restroom. Construction will further connect the Lewis and Clark Trail along the riverfront from far western Pierre to far eastern Pierre.

The waterfront trails along the Missouri River in Pierre will have their planned improved extension within the next two months. The Marina Trail Connector is a $135,590 city of Pierre project, divided 50/50 through a matching grant from the WellMark Foundation.

“We got a grant for the project, so we can extend taxpayers’ money,” said Tom Farnsworth, Pierre’s director of parks and recreation. “A lot of city entities came together for this to get done.”

The new trail extends the improvements of the Lewis and Clark Trail.

New construction is just north of the marina, then turns south along the east side of the marina, then heads east again. The continuing east part will remain dirt and trees, at least for the foreseeable future.

The extension includes six streetlight poles on the north, and seven on the east. A vault restroom is already installed at the southeast corner of the marina, with a streetlight pole with a security camera installed on it. The project is Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.

“Used to be a lousy gravel road,” said Farmsworth, speaking of the section east of the marina. It is currently a sharp-looking packed-gravel road, waiting for blacktop to be laid in the next few weeks. “I hear the area has been a favorite for a long time, maybe 30 years, with the youth. The path continues on east to the Farm Island Recreation Area. The marina area is a very active, popular and successful fishing-from-shore area. I have seen a lot of couples fishing here.”

Tags

Load comments