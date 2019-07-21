The hole dug in and around the sinkhole to fix the broken sanitary sewer line in Pierre’s Griffin Park filled with water this weekend as work crews took time off when it rained again.
Utilities Director Brad Palmer on Sunday told the Capital Journal the request for residents to cut water use as much as possible would remain in effect for now.
An apparent leak in an old, 24-inch clay sewer pipe in the park down by the Missouri River led to a sinkhole appearing a week ago, Palmer said. City crews had been aware of a possible problem with a sewer pipe there for some days and were ready to get at it when the sinkhole appeared.
A heavy rain at mid-week caused the sinkhole to collapse more. Crews worked on Thursday and Friday, going down to about 13 feet trying to get at the pipe through the rising ground water from the wet July. The crews bypassed the sewer leak with rubber hoses to keep sewer service going during the repairs. But getting the water pumped out of the hole proved difficult.
On Saturday, July 20, 1.11 inch of rain fell on Pierre at the airport gauge, according to the National Weather Service, after 0.55 inch fell on Wednesday, July 17. That means the precipitation on Pierre since Jan. 1 has totalled 20.22 inches, a full 7.8 inches above the 30-year norm for the period. It’s also more than a normal year’s total precipitation in Pierre.
It’s been a wet July.
July’s rainfall by Sunday in Pierre was 4.12 inches, which is 2.45 inches more than the norm of 1.67 inches for July by the 20th of the month.
“With the rain Friday night, we didn’t work in Saturday, it was too muddy,” Palmer told the Capital Journal on Sunday.
The bypass of the broken sewer pipe segment using rubber hoses will continue, as will the city’s request to residents to reduce water use as much as possible.
The broken pipe near the river at the low end of the city’s sewer system ends up handling about 75 percent of the city’s sewage in the last run to the waste water treatment plant, Palmer said.
“Anything people can do to help will keep the flows down,” Palmer said. “Hopefully, tomorrow we can get this buttoned up.”
Sinkholes are a fairly regular problem in Pierre’s utilities and were made worse by the big summer flood in 2011, city leaders have said. In late summer and early fall in 2011, several sinkholes appeared in city streets near the river. City leaders blamed them on underground damage from the flood.
In September 2011, city leaders said two or three sinkholes were appearing each week
In August 2012, a small sinkhole in Griffin Park appeared when the right front tire of an RV driven by tourists from Texas sank to the axle. City leaders said the sinkhole likely was a result of flood damage from 2011.
For the current sinkhole, there is a short-term goal and a long-term one, Palmer said.
“We just want to get the sewer flowing again.”
“Then we will probably come back next year and do a big project to address that whole (area.) More than likely it has other issues.”
