There’s a need for workforce housing, certainly, Executive Vice President Tony Jockheck of the South Dakota Home Builders Association said. He has seen it himself, being from Pierre. And it extends to every corner of the state.
“There’s a great need for it,” Jockheck told the Capital Journal. “We’ve got the Amazon building coming up there in Sioux Falls and there’s an influx of people moving into the Sioux Falls area, so there’s a definite need in that area. But also out in Rapid City with Ellsworth (U.S. Air Force) Base, work going on out there and... new manufacturing plants coming out there, it’s greatly needed there as well. But in a smaller community of 5,000 or less, they have grain elevators in there... nursing homes, small hospitals, schools and they need to have homes in those communities to give those people a nice, adequate place to live.”
Gov. Kristi Noem called for a $200 million state investment in workforce housing in her Dec. 7 budget address. That $200 million would, according to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, combine with equal one-third matches from developers and municipalities to create a $600 million investment.
“Over the last year, it has become clear that housing is a need in every city and town in the state—big and small,” Noem’s spokesperson Ian Fury wrote in a release provided to the Capital Journal.
The release also stated the investment would free up the state’s tight housing market and open more opportunities for people to move to South Dakota.
Jockheck said his organization wasn’t aware of the workforce housing provisions in Noem’s address right away but had a feeling she would refer to it in some form. He added that his organization defines lower-income properties as “anything under $300,000 that would be readily available for additional people coming into the state to work here.”
“That’s kind of what we use as our benchmark,” Jockheck said. “Now, other agencies and different organizations may have a different number that they use, but that’s kind of what we use.”
Jockheck said that the amount the Governor’s Office proposed for workforce housing investment can be stretched quite a bit, especially in South Dakota.
“That’s the nice thing about South Dakota here is we’re very good at stretching the funds that we have available to us,” Jockheck said. “I guess the one thing that we would be interested in is if they’re going to be allocating a certain amount of those funds in larger communities like Rapid City and Sioux Falls or is it going to be evenly split between all communities? Is there going to be funds available for communities under 5,000 people, as well? So we would like to have those conversations with the Governor’s Office about that.”
In Pierre, specifically, Jockheck said the situation is no different from other, similarly-sized South Dakota communities.
“We have some homes that need to be updated and remodeled and replaced so that we can continue to attract people to our community and also to our state,” Jockheck said.
Referring to how long housing has been a known issue in Pierre, President Glennis Zarecky of Midwest Development of Pierre noted the work of the city’s Workforce Development Council, which submitted its final report in January 2017. Zarecky served as chairperson of the council’s Housing Committee.
One of the barriers that committee named was that labor, infrastructure and material costs were “too high to meet the market needs.”
“The most recent that we have worked on, I do know the pricing is, I’m going to say, at least 30 percent higher than it should be,” Zarecky said. “The trend has just been spiraling upward this year, the cost trend.”
She said that estimate mainly reflects building materials and labor.
“I think we’re all being impacted by the higher cost of materials and the higher cost of labor,” Zarecky said. “I can’t think of any construction company in town that’ll tell you they’re fully staffed. It’s been pretty difficult to get new employees in the last year or two.”
And there’s ultimately no silver bullet, John Morris said. As president of Fort Pierre construction company Morris, Inc., Morris said his company is focused on large highway projects instead of housing, and will be regardless of the Governor’s Office’s investment in workforce housing. But workforce housing is something he thinks of often as head of a large Pierre-area employer.
“It’s going to be, whether it’s the state government and private businesses, private developers all coming together to work for a solution as a whole, I think we can at least start coming up with some solutions to the issues that face so many businesses in our community,” Morris said.
Morris’s company even bought the Dakota Heritage House, a former Dakota Avenue retirement facility, this past year to help out their workers.
“Now we have people, whether it’s from California, Arizona, Texas, Iowa, Nebraska, Montana that are looking to move their families here or are maybe looking to come work for the season, we have a place that we can put them with their own apartment so they can work here — have a place to stay,” Morris said. “And then some of them, gives them an opportunity to research the housing market if they want to bring their families here, or if not, they might just stay in the apartment for the season and the coming season, as well. So with any problem, there’s always a solution.”
Of Noem’s proposed investment, Morris said it won’t solve South Dakota’s workforce housing shortage on its own but added that the situation can also be addressed by the state’s private sector.
“I think it’s ideal that businesses step up whether as developers or with their own businesses to help come up with solutions,” Morris said. “So the state putting grant money out there that assists those private developers or businesses is going to be a huge, huge start to getting the issue resolved.”
