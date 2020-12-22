Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, plans to hire 1,000 full-time employees at a minimum wage of $15 per hour to work at the 640,000-square-foot South Dakota facility it endeavors to open by 2022.
“Offering jobs with industry-leading pay and great health care, including to entry-level and front-line employees, is even more meaningful in a time like this, and we’re proud to have created over 400,000 jobs this year alone,” Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in his company’s third quarter earnings report.
According to Forbes.com, Bezos’ estimated net worth exceeds $200 billion, making him the richest person in the world. Bezos also owns The Washington Post.
“Two years ago, we increased Amazon’s minimum wage to $15 for all full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal employees across the U.S. and challenged other large employers to do the same. Best Buy and Target have stepped up, and we hope other large employers will also make the jump to $15. Now would be a great time,” Bezos added in his Oct. 29 statement.
In that third quarter earnings statement, Amazon officials reported selling $96.1 billion worth of goods from July 1 through Sept. 30. That compares to sales of $70 billion for the same three-month stretch in 2019, meaning the company increased sales year-to-year by $26.1 billion.
South Dakota Project
Amazon officials said they are building a 640,000-square-foot facility in Sioux Falls, with plans to open what they term a “fulfillment center” in South Dakota’s largest city in 2022.
They said they will hire 1,000 full-time workers at a minimum wage of $15 per hour.
“Employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys,” an Amazon news release states in describing the working conditions.
“We are thrilled to be opening our first fulfillment center in the great state of South Dakota and bringing 1,000 full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits to Sioux Falls,” Amazon Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment Alicia Boler Davis said via the news release. “Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities. We appreciate the strong support from local and state leaders throughout the process, and we look forward to supporting the South Dakota community with great delivery options.”
Leading South Dakota elected officials sounded pleased by Amazon’s plans.
“This distribution facility will bring numerous, high-paying jobs and millions of dollars in investment to the city of Sioux Falls and the rest of the region. I am proud of the state’s economic progress and infrastructure investments that have allowed businesses to thrive,” stated U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.
“Amazon is investing in South Dakota with 1,000 jobs, including excellent benefits, which will help fuel our state’s growth for the next generation,” Gov. Kristi Noem added. “So on behalf of the entire state, I want to welcome Amazon to South Dakota.”
