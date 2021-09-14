Fort Pierre water vendor West River/Lyman-Jones, a sponsor system of the Mni Wiconi Water Supply Project, noted in a recent letter to Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson it is supportive of the city’s plan to find a new water source.
In 2009, Fort Pierre approached WR/LJ to request a water purchase agreement through an “emergency” connection to the Mni Wiconi pipeline that was put in place by a 2000 easement agreement between Fort Pierre and the Oglala Sioux tribe. Fort Pierre previously used wells throughout the city, which according to Hanson led to high iron and manganese content.
In an Aug. 26 letter to Hanson, WR/LJ manager Jake Fitzgerald said his system “agrees with and supports” Fort Pierre’s efforts to connect to a new water source.
“Because Ft. Pierre’s water service needs were not included in the design of the project, the water purchase agreement is based on a limited term, and more importantly, a limited and adjustable capacity,” Fitzgerald wrote. “WR/LJ’s maximum allocation from the Mni Wiconi system is 4,044 gallons per minute (gpm). The WR/LJ water purchase agreement with the city allows for a maximum delivery rate of 750 gpm and a maximum allotment of 1 million gallons per day.”
Hanson told the Capital Journal her city does reach 1 million gallons of water usage on heavy watering days, though she said the city has seen a decline in usage over the summer.
Fitzgerald went on to note that other WR/LJ members have priority over Fort Pierre and that when system usage trends increase, “interim extra capacity” for Fort Pierre declines. He also wrote that “with limitations from the Mni Wiconi core system,” WR/LJ “likely” will not be able to renew Fort Pierre’s water purchase agreement come 2032, when the current 20-year agreement expires.
“It’s not surprising at all,” Hanson said. “One of the things that we have enjoyed with West River/Lyman-Jones, they’re who we purchase the water from, and we have had an excellent working relationship with them. They have accommodated us extremely well for not having the City of Fort Pierre in their original plan. And so they added us on an emergency basis and it has worked very well. So our reasons for looking for other options have nothing to do with our relationship with West River/Lyman-Jones.”
Like Hanson, Fort Pierre Public Works Director Rick Hahn said there is not one single reason the city is looking to switch up its water source, but multiple.
“The desire to improve our system and keep our water quality up as well as expand our abilities,” Hahn said. “All of the above. Fire protection, growth of the city.” Hahn also said failures along the Mni Wiconi line have been a “catalyst.”
“We are limited with our agreement with West River/Lyman-Jones and that’s because we were late to the party, more or less,” Hahn said. “We didn’t get in at the early stages and so we came in after the fact, and therefore we have very limited water from them.... They have no ability to expand our quantity of water, so therefore, in order for the city to continue to grow, we have to look at other sources.”
Hanson said the city is planning to submit a new water storage project for placement on the State Water Facilities Plan administered by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. To receive state funding, Fort Pierre’s project must be listed on the SWFP.
“We are hoping for another million gallons,” Hanson said. “But we will have to justify that.”
