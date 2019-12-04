Again at Christmas, the South Dakota Funeral Directors Association will take part in “Wreaths Across America,” as a way to honor fallen military veterans, with a presentation on Monday, Dec. 9, next to the Capitol in Pierre.
Wreaths Across America began in 1992 when Morrill Worcester, a wreath-maker from Harrington, Maine, finding he had 5,000 wreaths left over that Christmas, trucked them, in a sort of pilgrimage, to Arlington National Cemetery, to give them a use, giving them as a thanks for their service and sacrifice that he said allowed him to live free and work.
The idea caught on across the country.
Kim Hallock, commander of American Legion Stanley Post 20 in Fort Pierre, told the Capital Journal that this will be the 13th year for an annual wreath-laying ceremony at the State Capitol. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 9 at the Flaming Fountain Veterans Memorial on Capitol Lake next to the Capitol in Pierre
Brig. Gen. Michael Oster, assistant adjutant general of the South Dakota Army National Guard, is the featured speaker.
According to Hallock, the groups represented will include leaders and members of the state Funeral Directors Association, Pierre American Legion Post 8, Post 20 of Fort Pierre, the Charles E. Thorne VFW Post 2038, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18, the Oahe Marine Corps League, the Order of the Purple Hearts, the Mitchel Funeral Honors Team of the South Dakota Army National Guard, the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 8, the Vietnam Era Veterans Association and the Voiture 522 of the “Forty & Eights,” an early American Legion group of World War I veterans, named after the French railroad box cars stenciled with “40/8” meaning they could hold 40 men or eight horses.
Hallock urges people to attend “to help pay tribute to fallen solders during the Christmas season,” he said in a news release.
In 2018, Wreaths Across America and its 2 million volunteers — 600,000 of them children — laid more than 1.8 million wreaths at more than 1,640 sites across the nation.
Morrill Worcester’s company started a nonprofit that began laying wreaths each Christmas at the headstones of “the nation’s fallen heroes” at Arlington. It’s mission is to Remember, to Honor and to Teach.
For more information, to sponsor a wreath or to sign up as a volunteer, go online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
