The cold was not a deterrent for a small crowd gathered in Pierre at the South Dakota Flaming Fountain Memorial, Monday morning, Dec. 9. As Americans laid wreaths to honor veterans at memorials from Arlington, Virginia, to San Francisco, California, so, too, did South Dakotans.
The master of ceremonies, Terry Rietveld, began by asking folks to observe a moment of silence in front of the Flaming Fountain Memorial. Rietveld, Mitchell, is state president of the funeral directors association.
“... to remember the fallen, the prisoners of war, those missing in action,” said Rietveld, “and honor those who have served and are serving this great Nation’s Armed Services.”
The only sound was the fountain, as folks bowed their heads. Even the geese were silent.
After the posting of the colors by Fort Pierre’s American Legion and the Pledge of Allegiance, Jeff Speaect, out of Pierre, sang the national anthem from the podium. He delivered a smooth well-sung rendition.
“We gather here today, along with every other states across the country, as one nation to remember, honor and teach,” Rietveld said. “We show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember the fallen, honor those who have served, and teach our children the value of freedom.”
The wreath that is laid is to pay honor for everyone, in every branch of the military, past and present, dead or alive, in known or unknown situations, explained Rietveld.
There was a 21-gun salute of seven rifles firing in three volleys. Following the rifle salute, Taps was played — two trumpets in an echo duet.
Rietveld quoted former President Ronald Reagan: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It has to be fought for, and defended by each generation.”
Guest speaker Brigadier General Michael Oster, South Dakota National Guard’s assistant adjutant general, spoke of the honor he felt to be at the fountain to deliver the wreath and some words.
“These few shoulder the burden for many,” Brig. Gen. Oster said. “These service members are all volunteers, and serve because it is necessary for the greater good and to keep out nation safe.”
Oster feels it is important to take the time to thank and honor those serving in all of the branches of the nation’s military — Navy, Marine, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard.
“As a nation we have prospered because we have always had citizens willing to stand up and answer the call in times of danger,” Oster said.
This is the 13th year of the annual wreath-laying honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of our country and way of life, said the general.
John Fette, a former Marine, was a chaplain over a previous ceremony, and tries to make it out every year, he said. He thinks everyone who has the chance to honor a veteran, or the memory of a veteran who passed away, should do so.
“Not everybody has the same opportunity,” Fette said. “Today, I had this opportunity. It means a lot to me to be able to do that. It’s a way to honor those who passed.”
Fette said this is the 50-year anniversary of him returning home from Vietnam, and it is an important memory.
“So, on this day there’s much to commemorate and much to be thankful for,” Oster said. “It is true. America is strong and free, but we would never have come this far without the heroes we call veterans. First and foremost, we owe them our freedom, and today we owe them our gratitude.”
