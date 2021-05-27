The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle collision after a driver hit four parked vehicles on the 400 block of Pierre Street Thursday morning. There were no injuries reported.
A Highway Patrol spokesman said troopers arrested Tasina Belt, 27, from Bridger, South Dakota, for DUI after the 8:50 a.m. collision. He said the incident is still under investigation and more charges are pending. The Pierre Police Department was also on scene assisting the Highway Patrol.
Belt turned north onto Pierre Street from Missouri Avenue. Pierre Street south of Sioux Avenue is one direction going south.
The spokesman said Belt drifted to the left side of Pierre Street, where she struck the parked vehicles with her 2009 Chevy Traverse.
The collision happened outside of The Gentlemen's Barbershop on Pierre Street, where Mandy Day said Belt's vehicle struck two of her clients' trucks and pushed a new SUV into her co-worker's vehicle.
"I didn't see it. I heard it," Day said. "The lady that was driving the wrong way hit two of our clients' pickups out front. That's when we looked after we heard the big boom."
