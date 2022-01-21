Paul Walton, son of late World War II veteran Sidney Walton, visited the South Dakota State Capitol on Thursday to meet with staff from Gov. Kristi Noem’s office as part of the No Regrets Memorial Tour, the continuation of Sidney’s quest to meet governors in all 50 states.
Paul, who lives in Santa Monica, California, with his wife, Amy Cowden, left a Team Sidney Walton hat and picture of Sidney on the desk of Gov. Kristi Noem, who was not present at the Capitol on Thursday.
The No Regrets Tour began in April 2018 when Sidney met then-Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo. Sidney would live to meet the governors of 40 states on the tour, which is now branded the No Regrets Memorial Tour and carried on by Paul in his father’s memory.
“The message that he was sending is not just to meet a World War II veteran, but to realize the sacrifices that World War II veterans made, not only to save this great country but specifically, because we’re in South Dakota, to save South Dakota,” Paul said.
Noem spokesperson Ian Fury told the Capital Journal that Noem was away Thursday “promoting South Dakota’s business-friendly and 2nd Amendment-friendly environment by recruiting firearms and ammunition companies to move to South Dakota.” Noem had been in Pierre on Wednesday to speak to the South Dakota Tourism Conference.
Pre-No Regrets Tour, Paul and Sidney visited Pierre in 2017 after visiting the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, where Paul said Sidney received a hero’s welcome. Recalling that trip to Pierre to the Capital Journal on Thursday, Paul remembered how his father marveled at the beauty of the Missouri River.
Sidney enlisted in the United States Army in March 1941, according to his biography on the tour’s website gosidneygo.com, months prior to Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor and with an eagerness to fight Nazi Germany.
In 1956, the last known Civil War veteran, Minnesota’s Albert Henry Woolson, died. The then-37-year-old Sidney missed his last opportunity to meet a Civil War veteran in his lifetime and decided to provide as many Americans as possible an opportunity to meet a World War II veteran with his remaining years before their numbers also dwindled. This was the reason behind the No Regrets Tour.
According to a Pew Research Center article published on the 75th anniversary of V-E Day, the federal Department of Veterans Affairs estimated that about 300,000 American World War II veterans were still alive in 2020. But the VA also projected that about 245 would die each day between September 2019 and September 2020.
Sidney, 102, died on Oct. 2, 2021, four days after meeting Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. During the three-year No Regrets Tour, he met 40 governors and then-President Donald Trump. But his fame was not limited to his time on the road.
In 2020, Sidney was among four centenarian World War II veterans who took part in the Super Bowl LIV coin toss. On his 101st birthday that same year, the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers honored him at center court.
“He lived until the very end,” Amy said of her father-in-law. “He didn’t suffer, he didn’t have an extended period of time in a nursing home. He went out like he lived. He went out still going.”
Paul told the Capital Journal that he and Amy were headed to Bismarck later Thursday afternoon for a Friday meeting with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum before heading to Minnesota over the weekend. After the Minnesota trip, only Wisconsin, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware remain on the Memorial Tour’s itinerary.
Paul is facing a bout of cancer and has been for more than three years. He expects to finish the tour in two or three separate trips, as he needs to return to California for treatment along the way. He and Amy flew to Denver this past weekend to pick up the star-spangled vehicle they use to travel from capital to capital. But he remains undaunted in his determination to finish the tour.
“Now that my father’s not here, the cancer in my body knows that and for my father, the mourning I’ve been doing because of my father’s demise, has not been good for my cancer,” Paul said. “So I’ve had to really fight back hard.”
