Yackley promoted to community giving officer for Avera

Contact: Sigrid Wald Swanson at 605-224-3160 or sigrid.wald@avera.org
Kellie Yackley has been appointed by the Avera Foundation as its Community Giving Officer. Yackley will lead the giving department across the Avera system. She will also be the foundation liaison for Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre.
She begins July 1.
Yackley holds a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University, and a master’s in administration and organizational leadership from the University of South Dakota. She worked in the marketing field. Yackley joined Avera St. Mary’s Foundation in 2010 as the annual giving coordinator, before making the foundation director in 2017.
Yackley has increased the number of benefactors to both Avera St. Mary’s Hospital and Avera Gettysburg Hospital. She has grown employee and annual giving programs, while also increasing the number of major and legacy gifts. Yackley has served the foundation lead for two transformational capital campaigns, including Building Dreams, Building Hope, Building Here: The Helmsley Center Campaign and Avera Missouri River Health Center at Avera Gettysburg.
