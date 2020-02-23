This past weekend, Feb. 22-23, was the 48th annual Farm, Home and Sports Show in Pierre.
Over 100 venders — selling items from honey to fifth-wheel campers — were on hand at the Ramkota Convention Center. The event is sponsored by KCCR radio station.
“This is our 48th annual home show,” said Shannon Nelson, KCCR multimedia specialist. “It consists of farm, home and sports. They say we get up to 10,000 people, as far as traffic. It’s an opportunity for everyone to get names and numbers, cross reference businesses.”
The event does not charge admission, thus it is very tricky to get an accurate count of all the foot traffic, said Tara Steiner, KCCR general manager. The last time they made an effort to track it, their rough count was over 10,000 attendees during the course of the weekend.
“It’s just a big vendor show,” Steiner said.
Around 125 vendors were spread out in most of the eastern portion of the Ramkota’s banquet and meeting rooms.
One vendor who has been there for all of the 48 years is Jacks Campers. “You know, I think probably one of the big things that everybody looks for every year is Jack’s Campers,” Steiner said. “They are bringing in the campers. They’ve got all the campers down the center, out front and out back. People are here ready for spring. Spring fever is in full force.”There were 13 campers brought in by Jacks this year. Manager Bob Polly has been with the company for 43 years now. There were four campers on display inside in the main vendor room, and nine more outside for people to go inside and inspect.
”That’s possible,” said Polly about being at the Show each year since its beginning. “I’ve been coming here for as long as I can remember.”
Polly appreciates the atmosphere of the families at the show, the good business he feels they get from Pierre, and how easy the facilities make working inside. “It’s just a good place to go, he said.”
Some of the over 100 other vendors included:
local Girl Scouts with cookies
South Dakota Pork Producers in their eighth year
Boulder Creek Exteriors in their seventh or eighth year
local business CPR Phone Repair in their fourth year and
created in May 2019, Globe Trotter Coffee.
In reference to the whole event Steiner said, “It’s fun. It’s fun to get to know all the different vendors, learn about what they are doing, and to just get to see new faces.”
