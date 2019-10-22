Between 1993 and 1995, a team of archeologists undertook an excavation of prehistoric animal bones in the Deerfield area of the Black Hills. They found bison, mountain lion, deer, elk and a range of smaller animal bones. Work on the age of the specimens is still underway, but researchers estimate some of the bones date as far back as 8,000 years, according to a news release this week from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
After excavation, the bones were taken to the Illinois State Museum in Springfield, where they stayed for more than 20 years. In 2017, the US Forest Service moved these back to South Dakota, and students in the paleontological resource management class at the School of Mines in Rapid City stepped up to help. The students took part in an effort between the U.S. Forest Service, the state Historical Society Archaeological Research Center, and the Museum of Geology at the School of Mines to curate these specimens.
“A lot of times, in different repositories, this material will just sit and sit for years,” said Mike Hilton, the heritage resources program manager for the Black Hills National Forest.
Hilton praised Sally Shelton, the associate director of the Museum of Geology, and the students in her paleontology resource management class. The students did the bulk of the work in the project: unpacking, assessing, cataloging and preparing the animal bones for storage at the Museum of Geology. Other parts of the collection were curated at the Archaeological Research Center (ARC) in Rapid City.
“The collections will now be accessible and available to local experts. We have a vested interest in taking care of this collection and learning more from it,” said Katie Lamie, the repository manager at ARC.
The project also helped students explore the intersection between archeology and paleontology.
“We really need each other in research like this,” said Shelton. Paleontology is the study of life in the distant past long before humans, while archeology more often involves specimens from the more recent past during the time of humans.
“This is the youngest collection that any of these students have ever done,” said Shelton.
“We married this school with a different branch of science we’re not used to working with,” said Julie Driebergen, who finished her master’s degree in paleontology at the School of Mines this spring.
“We’re super appreciative that they thought of us for this project. It was a great opportunity for us,” added Shannon Harrel, a master’s student in paleontology at the School of Mines.
The American public and local communities also benefit from this effort.
“This is still federal property, and we have a responsibility to properly curate this for public use and knowledge,” said Hilton. “This is part of the history of the Black Hills and this resource is now available for future generations to learn more about our past.”
