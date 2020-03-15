A 55-year-old man was killed early Sunday when his pickup truck went off U.S. Highway 212 and rolled near Mud Butte in northwest South Dakota, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol.
It happened at 7:47 a.m., Sunday, March 15, about three miles southwest of Mud Butte, or about 30 miles northeast of Newell, according to Mangan.
The man was headed northeast on Highway 212 in a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup when it went across the highway, entered the north ditch and rolled.
The man was not wearing a seat belt, and was thrown from the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Mangan said in a news release.
Mud Butte is about 165 miles west-northwest of Fort Pierre. Newell is about 190 miles west-northwest of Fort Pierre; about 26 miles north of Sturgis.
Nobody else was involved in the crash, Mangan said.
The man’s name was not released Sunday, pending notification of his family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.