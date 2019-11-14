An 18-year-old man was killed early Thursday, Nov. 14, in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Brookings, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol.
It would be the 89th traffic death in the state since Jan. 1, well below the year-ago figure of 111 by Nov. 14.
The man was driving south on 478th Avenue, a two-lane paved road, about 5 miles north of White at about 8:30 a.m., Thursday, when the 2001 Chevy Malibu left the road and hit a tree. The driver was alone in the car and was wearing a seat belt, Mangan said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Patrol investigation continues; his name was not released Thursday pending notification of relatives, Mangan said.
White is about 16 miles north-northeast of Brookings, about a dozen miles from Minnesota.
The man’s death brings the number of traffic fatalities so far in 2019 in South Dakota to 89 which is 21 percent below year-ago figures at this time of 111 by Nov. 14, Mangan told the Capital Journal. The 2019 figure still is preliminary.
There has been a marked decrease in traffic deaths in the past couple of years.
The number of annual traffic fatalities averaged 134 from 2012-2015. When those numbers were bookended by the lowest number on record in the state of 111 in 2011 and second-lowest of 116 in 2016, the average annual toll of traffic deaths is lowered to 127.4 for the seven years 2011-2017, according to Patrol figures. And 2018’s total of 130 deaths was near that seven-year average. For the past decade the traffic deaths have averaged about 10.5 per month; so far this year they have averaged just under 8.5 per month, according to figures from the Patrol and the state Office of Public Safety.
The long-term trend is steady: nearing a figure where state safety leaders have voiced hope to keep the death toll under 100, maybe even this year.
In 2003, 203 people died in traffic crashes in the state; the annual average was 156 from 2003-2012.
The past few years, the numbers have been better and state officials cite TV, radio and newspaper ads and more enforcement as helping to bring down the number of drunk driving deaths and increase the use of seat belts, two key factors in traffic deaths and injuries.
But the numbers can change fast. On Sept. 23, state safety officials issued a rare, special warning urging drivers to take care after eight people were killed in just four days — Sept. 14-17 — in traffic crashes across the state.
The holiday season arriving soon usually involves more people driving in winter conditions, so safety officials regularly issue warnings about that.
At the toll so far, it's possible 2019 could see 100 or fewer traffic deaths.
