After watching his dad relentlessly battle Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) — one of the most deadliest diseases — and ultimately beat the disease, 13-year old Floyd Korzan, a middle-school student from Mitchell was inspired to start the Relentless Pledge.
The Relentless Pledge is a non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire people to live life to the limit, to dare, to dream, and be relentless in overcoming obstacles. People can visit the Relentless Pledge website www.relentlesspledge.org and take the pledge to be relentless in their own lives.
Every time someone takes the Relentless Pledge online, the organization gives one relentless wristband to a cancer patient, someone facing a health crisis or chronic condition, and also to local heroes in communities across South Dakota.
The Relentless Pledge has exploded, becoming an inspirational movement and going viral on social media in only its first 10-days of existence. The organization has had people take the Relentless Pledge and order its relentless wristbands from towns across South Dakota, 26 other states, and 3 different continents.
Commenting on the success of Relentless Pledge, Floyd stated “I remember asking my dad, “How can you suffer this much and still be so strong?” I’ll never forget his answer, “Floyd, there may come a time in your life when the only one left who believes in you, is you. In those times, you have to be relentless.” That message is powerful. People are inspired to be relentless.”
For more information and to take the Relentless Pledge you can visit their website at www.relentlesspledge.org
