When Marylinn Baker walked in the door at the Capital Journal in 1985, Ronald Reagan was president, mortgage interest rates were 13 percent and newspapers were king.
A lot has changed.
Today marks Baker’s 35th anniversary at the paper, and she’s a testimony to loyalty while becoming a master at adapting. She’s had to.
Baker was born and raised in Pierre, and graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1979. She headed to the University of Minnesota-Morris, where she graduated in 1983 with a degree in Spanish and a minor in psychology. It’s the only time she has lived outside of South Dakota.
She worked a year at School Administrators of South Dakota before landing a job with the newspaper. It was a different place back then.
“I had a calculator and a typewriter,” she says. No computers, at least not like there are now.
But did she read the paper she now worked for? “The comics,” she says with a laugh, quickly adding she reads it all now.
After a year of designing ads, she was invited to apply for a job on the business end of the building.
“Their person just left and they knew I had a background in office stuff and asked if I wanted to come up front, so I did,” she says.
Over the years she managed accounts receivable, handled front-office work, and in 2018 became business manager — despite never having taken a business course in high school or college.
She took to it naturally — “It’s kind of learn-as-you-go.”
And it has been ever since, as computers made the job easier, but new programs meant she was always learning.
“I had nothing to do with spreadsheets before a year ago and it was terrifying,” she says. “Now I have the hang of it.”
In 1986, the paper moved from its site where Wegener Auto is now. Its now on Dakota Street in the block building that had housed Leidholt Heating and Cooling, which is still in business.
The building hasn’t changed much on the outside, but Baker has spent more than three decades watching the walls move on the inside as departments and employees came and went.
Hipple Printing Co. sold the paper to its current owner, Wick Communications, in 2006.
Baker recalls “a bunch of little old ladies” inserted the ads into the paper in the pressroom in her early years. “Some of them worked till they were 80, I think.”
Kids on bikes delivered the papers back then, including Baker’s two children, who split a route.
“Of course, I helped them,” she says. “I didn’t want them to miss anybody because I’d have to take the complaints in the front office.”
She says working at a newspaper is never boring.
“Between the customers and people who work here, it’s quite interesting,” she says.
She’s dealt with plenty of rough visitors at the front desk and recalls a post-flood earthquake shaking the building in 2011 — it registered a magnitude 3.4.
She even played on employee volleyball and bowling teams.
“I do keep learning new things,” she says of the job. “Every time something changes, I learn more.”
The push toward digital media is well underway and she’s glad to be a part of it, though she has her personal preference.
“I know things change but I like the print form,” she says of the paper.
But nothing changes the importance of a newspaper, she says, with its role to prick the conscience, maybe raise some hackles, and even entertain. (But don’t touch the crosswords or obituaries, she says.)
Did she think she’d last 35 years?
“In the interview with the publisher (in 1985), he said this is a starter job and basically said he didn’t think I’d stick around. But I guess he was wrong this time.”
The newspaper has allowed her to do what she’s good at, where she wants to do it, and puts her next to co-workers, most of whom got a thumbs-up from her over the years. And those who didn’t?
“If there were people who were annoying to me, I knew I’d outlast them.”
