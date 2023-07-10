A wide-sweeping expansion process at the Oahe Family YMCA is entering its final year.
Back in 2018, before COVID-19 hit, officials at the Oahe Family YMCA began a construction project that would, among many other things, add a gymnasium and a senior wellness center to the facility. The work on that project was interrupted by the pandemic, but it’s moving again and slated to be complete about one year from now.
Aaron Fabel, chief executive officer for the local YMCA, described the phases of the project.
In Phase 1, completed in 2019, construction workers moved the outdoor playground to the back of the building and brought the downstairs nursery up to the main floor.
“We also added a second studio that can be used for group fitness classes and personal training,” Fabel said.
Phase 2, underway now, involves the construction of a new building addition, enabling the weight room to expand and to move to the upper level next to the cardio room. The track will also expand so that 10 laps, rather than 12, will equal a mile.
“On the main level we’re adding a senior workout facility,” Fabel added, noting that weights and exercise machines and other familiar weight-room equipment will be present.
“But there will also be things catering more toward older adults,” he said, referring to walking spaces, among other features.
Fabel characterized the move to create a senior-specific health space as vital for the Pierre area.
“We’re finding an aging population and looking for something that caters to them,” he said.
He added that a lounge would accompany the new senior workout room. Helping seniors to exercise, he said, is only part of the goal.
“It’s more than just working out,” he said. “It’s also about the relationships and the time together with friends and family. We understand how important that is.”
Karla Seyer, health and wellness director for the Oahe Family YMCA, said the new room would supply a comfortable setting for seniors.
"We are hoping this room is going to give them a little more privacy to be comfortable in a weight room setting and a cardio room setting," she said.
Seyer said the room will likely be limited to seniors during designated hours but then available to all members at other times. She said it may also provide a setting for youth sessions at certain times.
"We want everyone to know that it's more than a senior center," said Seyer, who's served as health and wellness director for 33 years.
The coming construction will also include a second gymnasium.
“It’s something we’ll be able to use for Y-sports, for traveling teams to use for practices, and hopefully to host more tournaments here,” he said.
Josh Dutt, program director of youth and adult sports, stressed the value of conducting more activities at the YMCA instead traveling to schools and other locations.
"With the addition of a gym, I can also use one gym to run programs without worrying about shutting down half of a gym," he added.
Dutt noted, too, that the additional gym could open a path for more adult programs, such as swing dancing.
The expansion also includes new classrooms for after-school and summer programs and a new lounge area.
Phase 2 of the project costs just less than $7 million, Fabel said, and it will yield 18,000 square feet of new activity space.
“We’re working on our capital campaign project right now,” he said. “We’ve got an endowment fund that we’ll be using as well as donations from the community.”
Phase 1 cost about $800,000.
Puetz Construction is the Construction Manager at Risk for Phase 2, Fabel said, and Rumrill Architecture serves as the main architect. Fabel noted that "most everything will continue as close to normal as possible" during construction over the next year or so, just "a few disruptions when electrical work is being done and when the new track is being installed."
Fabel said use of the YMCA has been robust, with more space needed in many areas.
“We’re just busting at the seams,” he said.
The project also touches the array of focus areas for the YMCA.
“Our three areas of focus are youth development, health living and social responsibility,” he said. “So it really hits all three of those areas of focus.”
Fabel said the planning has not changed in the years since the project’s inception when officials determined a need for a senior wellness center, a revitalized weight room and a second gymnasium — along with more spaces for other activities. The time that’s elapsed since the project began, he said, has “really solidified … how great that need was.”
