Aaron Fabel and diagram
Aaron Fabel, chief executive officer of the Oahe Family YMCA, scrutinizes diagrams for Phase 2 of a major construction project.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

A wide-sweeping expansion process at the Oahe Family YMCA is entering its final year.

Back in 2018, before COVID-19 hit, officials at the Oahe Family YMCA began a construction project that would, among many other things, add a gymnasium and a senior wellness center to the facility. The work on that project was interrupted by the pandemic, but it’s moving again and slated to be complete about one year from now.

Aaron Fabel in front of construction
Aaron Fabel, chief executive officer of the Oahe Family YMCA, stands in front of the construction zone of a major addition.
overhead YMCA construction

An overhead view of a completed construction project at the Oahe Family YMCA, envisioned in a model.
YMCA - rendered photo of construction

A rendered image of the Oahe Family YMCA after the completion of Phase 2 of the current construction project.
YMCA - floorplans

Floorplans of the Oahe Family YMCA after Phase 2 of the current construction project.

