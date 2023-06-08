The kids of summer at the Oahe Family YMCA are raising funds to help cover the costs of their monthly field trips and to help the Hupp family by way of a lemonade stand.
"This is our second year doing our lemonade stand. We plan our events and themes about January or February," said Youth Development Director Lisa Maunu. "The kids really, really enjoy it. It is a little bit chaotic, but this is my circus these are my monkeys. When the Hupp family had their issues, we decided that's where we wanted to put the money this time."
Maunu said half of the money raised from the lemonade stand will go to the Hupps, with the remaining half going towards the kids' field trip costs.
"Since their house exploded we want to raise some money, so they can get all the medicine they need," said Sawyer Garrett, age 8.
Garrett was one of the many kids manning the stand to help raise money for the good causes.
The kids squeezed the lemons and decorated the stand themselves, she added.
"They'll take a break and we'll be out here 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. We take River City Transit to take us to where we are going, and they treat us really, really well. We pay the entrance into where we are going, then we pay for bus mileage. This helps to take a little bit of that burden off of the families. This is to pay for the buses and this will probably pay for one trip. That's why it's so important that we do it."
The kids are taking free will donations at their yearly lemonade stand, which is located in front of the YMCA facility at 900 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.