Lemonade stand
Kids from the Oahe Family YMCA serve refreshments at their yearly lemonade stand on Thursday. 

 Shannon Marvel / Capital Journal

The kids of summer at the Oahe Family YMCA are raising funds to help cover the costs of their monthly field trips and to help the Hupp family by way of a lemonade stand. 

"This is our second year doing our lemonade stand. We plan our events and themes about January or February," said Youth Development Director Lisa Maunu. "The kids really, really enjoy it. It is a little bit chaotic, but this is my circus these are my monkeys. When the Hupp family had their issues, we decided that's where we wanted to put the money this time."

