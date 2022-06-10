Youth with the Oahe YMCA learned a little about entrepreneurship and helping others. On Friday, youth with the Oahe YMCA hosted a lemonade stand to raise funds for future YMCA activities.
The young entrepreneurs even built and painted the lemonade stand.
“It’s a cute little thing but it’s not going to be big enough for the event,” YMCA Youth Development Director Lisa Maunu said.
The event was hosted in the Oahe YMCA parking lot. Children worked in shifts manning the stand and selling cold drinks.
“We wanted to do something that revolved around kids in service so that they could understand service to our community. Just from talking to the community I found out about Maegan Callahan,” Maunu said.
Funds raised by the lemonade stand are also being donated to Callahan, 14, who has stage four, group four rhabdomyosarcoma cancer or ARMS cancer.
Funds raised were split equally between Callahan and future YMCA activities.
Callahan was officially diagnosed with ARMS in May 2021.
“It’s a cancer that mostly happens in teens and it attacks through the bloodstream. It mostly stays in the torso, arms and legs. Her’s stayed mostly in her torso area and went down a little bit to her pelvic and leg area,” Brinton Callahan, Maegan’s father, said.
Since Maegan’s diagnosis, the two have traveled to hospital appointments around South Dakota and Minnesota. In Pierre, Maegan can only get dressing changes and blood work labs due to her age.
The two recently spent two months in Rochester, Minnesota, and returned to Pierre in late May.
“(It’s been) pretty hectic for both of us. We had to travel back and forth to Sioux Falls for the chemo … She’s been a champ through the whole process. She had her moments, but she’s a fighter, that’s for sure,” Brinton said.
Right now, Maegan is taking chemo pills and will do so for the next four more months.
“After that would be the last of the treatments depending on scans and those aren’t until July 21. That’s only if there’s no more active cancer cells,” Brinton said.
Brinton had to leave his job in order to look after Maegan.
“I haven’t been able to work since the end of February of last year. They wanted her monitored at all times and that’s kind of hard to do while working,” Brinton said.
Maunu reached out to Brinton via Facebook and proposed the idea of a lemonade stand fundraiser.
“It was pretty awesome. I thanked her a lot. I’ve been thanking a lot of people. It blew my mind how many people got ahold of me to wish us well and to support us,” Brinton said.
The lemonade stand is one of several fundraisers that have been held to support Maegan through her cancer treatment. Several individuals have also donated to the family.
A GoFundMe was established to cover the costs of medical treatment. The GoFundMe has raised $4,705 of its $25,000 goal. Brinton thanked the community for their assistance throughout the last year.
To donate visit gofundme.com and search “Help Defer Maegan’s Medical Bills.”
