CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – Many of us have joy-filled childhood memories of dress-up days and pretending to be someone famous.
St. Joseph’s Indian School’s third grade teachers, Melissa McDonald and Jen Overweg, combined these two happy pastimes for their students in a wax museum experience on Thursday.
The day coincided with parent-teacher conferences, so families got to join in the fun.
Nineteen students wore period clothing related to a historical figure of their choice.
Each child studied their person and prepared to act the part.
When prompted by the push of a button, the mannequin-still students came to life and recited their biographies.
Harriet Tubman, Clara Barton, Susan B. Anthony and Benjamin Franklin were all present.
Josephine Sazue explained, “I chose Harriet Tubman because she was interesting, and I wanted to learn more about how she helped free slaves.”
Sophia Black Moon had a different reason for her choice, saying that because she aspires to be a nurse someday, she took on the persona of Clara Barton.
“I wanted to be Susan B. Anthony because she devoted her time to helping women have the right to vote,” said K’AnndieLove Chasing Hawk.
For Chantz Middletent, what drew him to play Benjamin Franklin was learning about the experiments Franklin did. We’ll watch Middletent if we see him heading outdoors with a kite and a key during the next thunderstorm.
The entire class was in attendance to play their parts, each with a unique reason for selecting their historical figure, each dressed up and ready to speak at the push of a button, and each making a joy-filled memory for everyone who shared in the day.
More than 220 Native American students in first through twelfth grade find hope and opportunity through our educational, counseling, and residential programs. Strengthened by spirituality and culture, St. Joseph’s Indian School transforms lives—mind, body, heart and spirit—every day. Visit us at www.sjiskids.org and www.stjo.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.