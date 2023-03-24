Young historians

Angel Stead takes on the part of Amelia Earhart.

 St. Joseph's Indian School

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – Many of us have joy-filled childhood memories of dress-up days and pretending to be someone famous.

St. Joseph’s Indian School’s third grade teachers, Melissa McDonald and Jen Overweg, combined these two happy pastimes for their students in a wax museum experience on Thursday.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments