After three days of getting deals – Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday – #GivingTuesday is a day for giving back.
#GivingTuesday is a global giving movement driven by individuals, families, organizations, businesses and communities in all 50 states and in countries around the world. Since its founding in 2012, millions of people have come together to support and champion the causes they believe in and the communities in which they live.
Feeding South Dakota, for the fifth year, has received an offer from the Paul and Mary Ellen Connelly family of a match challenge of $20,000 on #GivingTuesday. Every donation made on Dec. 3 will be matched dollar for dollar up to $20,000. The Connellys challenge other supporters in South Dakota to take advantage of their matching gift to provide more food to people in need across South Dakota.
In South Dakota, one in every nine individuals is at risk of going hungry. One in every six children struggle with getting regular meals on a daily basis. For every one dollar donated, Feeding South Dakota can provide three meals to individuals and families who might otherwise go without, especially during the stressful holiday season.
“Giving Tuesday is a movement to inspire generosity and importance of giving back. It’s an opportunity for Feeding South Dakota to draw attention to the hunger needs in our local communities as well as across the state,” said Matt Gassen, CEO, Feeding South Dakota.
Feeding South Dakota is the state’s largest charitable hunger relief organization. In Fiscal Year 2019, Feeding South Dakota secured and distributed nearly 15.4 million pounds of quality nutritious food that was either donated or purchased, providing 12.8 million meals to nearly 100,000 individuals who are food insecure. Feeding South Dakota distributes this food from distribution centers in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City and through its network of agency partners across the state.
New this year for #GivingTuesday: follow Feeding South Dakota’s social media channels @FeedingSD throughout the day for an additional match opportunity announcement. Also, everyone who donates on Tuesday will receive a free Polar Camel tumbler courtesy of a generous business in South Dakota. Go to any of the Feeding South Dakota facilities in Sioux Falls, Rapid City or Pierre to pick up the tumbler.
To give on #GivingTuesday, simply go to www.feedingsouthdakota.org/donate.
