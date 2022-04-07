On Sunday, the annual youth-based crucifixion performance in Fort Pierre returns for its 12th year after the coronavirus pandemic caused a two-year hiatus, and organizers hope their changes bring more attendees to watch the religious production.
St. John Catholic Church hosts the crucifixion’s depiction, which the performance’s director Josie Huck said took place in the church during previous years. She said previous performances included about 17-20 participants from 12 to 17 years old.
Organizers canceled the “The Walk of Christ to Calvary” for the last two years due to COVID-19. This year, the performance is moving to the Community Youth Involved Center at 19 E. Main Ave., starting at 5 p.m.
Huck hoped the venue change from inside the church to a public space would make non-Catholics feel more welcomed to attend the crucifixion. She said the production isn’t a traditional Stations of the Cross but a portrayal of events seen through Mother Mary’s eyes.
The production’s source material represents 15 stations, from Pontius Pilate to Christ’s resurrection on Easter.
Huck found the kids take the production seriously and enjoyed watching their performances.
“One of the things that I really enjoy doing with these kids is watching how they can transform themselves from this goofy teenage child learning their part, playing with spears and all the costumes and everything,” she said. “Then when it comes time to doing the production — they are so reverent. I mean, they just do it as if they are a part of it. Once it starts, there is not a single adult who gives them direction. They have to do it off of the practices that we have done, and through listening to the narrators.”
Huck doesn’t organize the production alone. Former narrator Courtney Brown is an assistant director for the youth and focuses on helping the narrators perfect their timing and inflection. Melinda Hetzel is also an assistant director focusing on blocking.
Parents are also getting in on the production, helping with costumes, props, major set pieces and acting as set hands for the performance. But only the youth performers depict the scenes for attendees.
Huck said the rehearsals could get a little “squirrely” but would lead to an amazing performance.
Ninth-grade student Elijah Hand plays Jesus during this year’s production.
Huck said the years-old cross broke during one rehearsal when Hand had his whole weight on it. She said he wasn’t hurt but added he came off it faster than she could have imagined.
While the cross is still in one piece, St. Johns is building a new one to go in the special welded stand made about seven years ago to hold the cross and actor upright with a pin.
“I like being lifted up on the cross because it really gives me an idea of what it felt like, without all of the pain,” Hand said. “The thing that I like least about being the main role is the pressure that’s on me. Personally, I get to experience what it was like for Jesus to walk up and get nailed to the cross. For whoever watches this play, I think that it will remind them of what it was like for Jesus to be nailed to the cross and how he handled it. A non-Christian would find this interesting because it is a heartfelt story of a guy who sacrificed himself for his people.”
High school junior Kara Weiss found it’s challenging to portray Mary’s real emotions for her part.
“I could never truly know what she went through, and it is difficult to accurately depict her throughout the stations,” Weiss said. “I get to spend time going deeper into the stations with the other amazing people in the performance. I think this will allow audience members to practice empathy and really feel something as they are watching the stations. Non-Catholic and non-Christians would be interested in the performance, and even if they don’t believe in or agree with the story, it could still spark feelings for anyone.”
Eighth-grade student Clare Madsen is one of the two narrators and said it helps people of all ages remember what Jesus did.
“Sometimes it’s hard to get up in front of people, but I try my best,” she said. “It makes me feel good knowing I can help people get closer to God… It’s an amazing story of sacrifice and love.”
Hetzel found that the crucifixion story could have broad appeal beyond its ties to Christianity.
“For the non-believers, this is a struggle to understand what they have not seen nor experienced, and I get that because I have my own struggles in my faith,” she said. “It is important sometimes for the non-believing to experience from another’s perspective.”
Hetzel also viewed the play as a challenge both on and off stage for the production’s cast members.
“You would think we would choose a mature senior to play the role of Jesus, yet we chose an underclassman,” she said. “We are asking one of our goofiest kids to take on the hardest role, to think and pray hard about the role he is playing and to trust us in guiding him in this role. We are asking a lot from all these kids, and they are stepping up and doing it in faith. All of these kids are at different stages in their faith, yet this is what they are doing.”
Brown found the experience rewarding and is getting a new perspective on the backstage part of the production compared to her role three or four years ago as a cast member.
This year, ninth-grade student Lillie Kellar is a narrator and enjoyed doing her role.
“The thing I like best about playing my role is I can use my voice to tell others an important story,” Kellar said. “An audience needs to both listen to the words and watch the production to get the full story. I think an audience member will get the chance to dig deeper into their faith, whatever that may be. They will see the story of a man who strongly believed in what he had to do… To a non-Christian, they can see a story of someone who suffered for what he believed in. He was willing to die for his beliefs and for other people. This can inspire people regardless of what they believe in.”
Every year Huck has directed the play. She likes the actors’ transformations and hopes it would do the same for those watching the performance.
“You know, kids are goofy. But, when it’s time to give the performance, it’s like poof! Silence goes over them, they go straight-faced, and away they go,” Huck said.
