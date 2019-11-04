Photos taken by 40 South Dakota 4-H members from 25 counties will be featured in the 2020 South Dakota 4-H calendar.
This year, 2,491 photos were evaluated by judges at the South Dakota State Fair and 50 were selected to be featured in this year’s calendar, explained Amanda Stade, South Dakota State University Extension 4-H events management coordinator.
“Our 4-H members submitted excellent photos for this year’s calendar, which is focused on honoring those who serve,” said Stade.
Judge’s choice photos were awarded to: Allison Glodt, Hughes/Stanley; Robert Inch, Buffalo/Jerauld; Caitlin Ringling, Butte/Lawrence; Ellie Jahraus, Campbell; Klair Raml, Codington; Alexis Hoffman, Douglas; Nicolette Hoffman, Douglas; Casside Seezs, Grant; Jeff Schnabel, Hutchinson; Laura Bogue, Lincoln; Kaylee Biel, Marshall; Chancey Kessler, McPherson; Hans Lapka, McPherson; Ashlynn Wellman, Pennington; Evan Miller, Pennington; Landen Matkins, Pennington; Olivia Miller, Pennington; Tanner Eide, Potter; Madisan Graber, Tripp; Maddie Rand, Turner; and Rachel Bryan, Union.
Honorable mention photos that will also be featured in the calendar were awarded to: Steven Neth, Bon Homme; Emily Nold, Brookings; Anna Kahnke, Codington; Lucy Kahnke, Codington; Caleb Weyh, Day; Hayden Niles, Day; Trey Dunse, Day; Alexis Hoffman, Douglas; Max Hartmann, Douglas; Nicolette Hoffman, Douglas; Sydney Miller, Fall River; Brooke Schwagel, Grant; Taya Wettlaufer, Lake; Ella Stiefvater, McCook; Brody Ahlquist, Minnehaha; Hannah Frost, Minnehaha; Hunter Eide, Potter; Evelyn Fritz, Roberts; Olivia Knox, Spink; Ashley Tieszen, Turner; Madison Hofer, Turner; and Maddie Rand, Turner.
This is the 11th year that South Dakota 4-H has designed and sold calendars with photos chosen by State Fair judges. The 2020 South Dakota 4-H Calendar can be pre-ordered online until Nov. 11 at https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/2020-south-dakota-4-h-calendar-pre-sale.
