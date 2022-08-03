The City of Pierre’s Summer Recreation Program helped Jacob Mayer make a decision about his future. The 2021 T.F. Riggs High School grad planned to study accounting but left the University of South Dakota after one semester. Now Mayer plans to return to school so he can teach elementary education after spending this summer with the city’s youth recreation program.

“This gave me the opportunity to hang out with little kids and see if I could do this for a career,” he said. “I loved it. It was a blast.”

