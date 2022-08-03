The City of Pierre’s Summer Recreation Program helped Jacob Mayer make a decision about his future. The 2021 T.F. Riggs High School grad planned to study accounting but left the University of South Dakota after one semester. Now Mayer plans to return to school so he can teach elementary education after spending this summer with the city’s youth recreation program.
“This gave me the opportunity to hang out with little kids and see if I could do this for a career,” he said. “I loved it. It was a blast.”
Every summer, the city parks and recreation program hires 35 high school and college students, Recreation Superintendent Mindy Cheap said. Some 400 youths participated in this year’s programs, which included swimming lessons, T-ball, drama, basketball and more.
The city hires summer workers as young as 14 for the 10-week season. Starting pay is $12 an hour and they work 15 to 20 hours a week, Cheap said.
“It’s pretty flexible and we try to fit it around their sports schedules,” she said. “They get good experience with leading kids and learning different programs.”
Halle Gronlund has worked for the city for three summers. A rising senior math education major at South Dakota State University, Gronlund plans to pursue a career working with youth.
“I like working with the kids,” the 21-year-old said. “I like being outside every day. There’s something new every day.”
A 2019 T.F. Riggs graduate, Gronlund said the first summer was challenging due to coronavirus.
“You couldn’t be with the kids,” she said. “We had online classes and would send them videos through Google.”
In July, in-person programming started.
Gronlund said the first few weeks on the job involve preparing for the summer since children are still in school.
This fall she will do her student teaching in algebra at Brandon Valley and believes working for the city will help her find a teaching job after college.
She also encourages others to apply for these summer jobs.
“I think it’s really rewarding,” Gronlund said. “Every single kid has a smile on their face when you are playing with them and it keeps you active in the summer.”
Addison Cumbow spent her first summer working for the rec program this year.
“I love it,” the 2022 T.F. Riggs graduate said. “I want to be a teacher and this will help prepare me to work with kids.”
This fall, Cumbow will be a freshman special education major at Northern State University in Aberdeen.
The 18-year-old hopes to work for the city recreation department next summer.
“It was definitely a good job and it was fun,” she said.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
