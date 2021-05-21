Peyton and Grey Zabel have shined in their collegiate sports careers. The two brothers from Pierre received some awards earlier this week.
Peyton Zabel, a redshirt freshman pitcher at Iowa Western Community College, was named to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference All-Region First Team on Tuesday. Zabel had an 8-2 record, a 1.87 earned run average and 77 strikeouts. Zabel threw four complete games in 12 starts. He had a 3.8 strikeout/walk ratio. The Iowa Western Reivers finished with a 50-10 record. Zabel will continue his career at Louisiana-Lafayette next season.
Grey Zabel, a true freshman right guard at North Dakota State, was named to the Hero Sports FCS Freshman All-America Team on Wednesday. Zabel helped the Bison gain over 300 yards on the ground in his first career start against rival North Dakota on March 20. Zabel’s season came to an unfortunate end after he suffered a lower leg injury in the regular season finale against South Dakota State.
