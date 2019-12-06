Minnesota State University, Moorhead, will award degrees to more than 500 students during its fall commencement program, Thursday, Dec. 19, in the university’s Nemzek Fieldhouse, starting at 1 p.m.
For those who cannot attend commencement, it will be streamed live online at https://www.mnstate.edu/registrar/graduation/
Honorees include T.F. Riggs High School graduate Kathleen Zickrick, Pierre - Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
