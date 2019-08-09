Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.There are clubs in over 67 countries.
“There are 1,200 Zonta clubs around the world, with more than 29,000 members,” said local Zontian Jane Page. ”The Pierre/Fort Pierre chapter was chartered in 1955, thus it has been a club for 64 years. We have 21 very active members in the local club.”
“We raise money through our two craft shows in November and April,” said Page. “From those funds we provide over $6,000 each year in scholarships to women. We serve the banquet, help with the backpack program through the food pantry, and donate up to $5,000 annually to local charitable organizations that support our mission. Our club’s mission is to advance the economic status of women and to improve the health and welfare of women.”
“We are also in the planning stage of partnering with the Governor’s office, as well as other South Dakota Zonta clubs, to advocate and provide resources for women who are victims of human trafficking,” said Page. “Another activity for Zonta International’s centennial is the collection of supplies for Missouri Shores during the month of October. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. We will have boxes located throughout Pierre and Fort Pierre during that time, and will be asking the public to help with this project.”
“There are 1,200 Zonta clubs around the world, with more than 29,000 members,” said local Zontian Jane Page. ”The Pierre/Fort Pierre chapter was chartered in 1955, thus it has been a club for 64 years. We have 21 very active members in the local club.”
Zonta International celebrates its 100 anniversary this November.
As part of that celebration the Pierre/Fort Pierre Zonta Club donated several books on courageous women to the Rawlins library. For the July 29 story time, more than 20 kids heard Zontian Laurie Gustafson read three books, “Try a Little Kindness,” “Amelia Earhart,” and “Cece Loves Science.” With her was Denise Luckhurst.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.