The Pierre and Fort Pierre American Association of University Women chapter is disbanding after 83 years but not before ensuring its annual community book sale finds a good home with the Pierre and Fort Pierre Zonta Club.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the association canceled the event in 2020 and didn’t attempt another in 2021, coordinating association member Barb Hillestad said. But the community book sale that began in 1988 will see new life this year.
Hillestad said she was glad about the event’s return in April and finding a good home with the Zonta Club.
“We were down to 12 members,” she said. “Our low members and our age led us to know we needed to get the book sale into good hands, to continue with an organization that promotes education for women. It seemed like the time to do it.”
Hillestad recalled the event’s fun and work, which she described as a very physically demanding project.
“We used to pile up the back of a pickup in nothing flat,” Hillestad said. “Things change and you have to find new ways to face challenges. Zonta’s younger age and more hands will be very helpful. Hopefully, they will keep it going for 30 more years.”
The association had plenty of helping hands running the book sale and other fundraisers assisting women during its heyday.
“I came in 1970,” Hillestad said. “I can’t speak exactly, but I’m pretty sure at one time at its height, it was around 200 members.”
Even then, she recalled being worn out after each year’s sale but still looking forward to the next one. She liked what the funds went toward and said that there weren’t many organizations interested in all the things happening for women going to work at that time — seeking to improve their lives and careers through education.
The association worked to close gender pay gaps and helped women in various other programs. It was known for offering two or three scholarships, depending on the funds available, to graduating Pierre and Stanley County seniors looking at continued education in a STEM field — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Zonta Vice President Samantha Hynes said her club’s chapter works toward similar goals.
Chartered in 1955, the local Zonta Club currently has around 20 active members. Through their activities, they provide more than $6,000 each year in scholarships for women and assist with other projects such as the food pantry and Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. Their mission is to advance women’s economic status and improve the health and welfare of women.
Hynes said Zonta agreed to continue the book sale after the association approached them.
“Funds raised from the book sale will be used by the Zonta club for our scholarship fund as well as for local service grants which we give to local agencies each year,” she said.
Hynes said that the Zonta organization, also a social one, is similar in other ways to Hillestad’s group.
“Similar to AAUW, our funds raised will go toward a scholarship — or scholarships, depending on funding — open for Riggs and Stanley County,” she said. “We also do scholarships at Capital City Campus twice a year — fall and spring scholarships. Another thing we do is service grants. In the spring of each year, we open applications for local nonprofits to get some grant funding for a community project — usually benefiting women or children.”
This year marks the 32nd annual book sale, now under new leadership. But both Hynes and Hillestad look forward to seeing the event grow.
“We were guessing in the last few years that we were probably getting four- to five-thousand-donated books, probably selling around 80 percent of them,” Hillestad said. “That is just a guesstimate. We had never counted them.
She added that preschools and other places would get leftover books that they didn’t throw out due to damage and a lack of interest. Hillestad said the group would save collectibles and regional books due to their constant value and interest for some readers.
But neither Hillestad nor Hynes liked the idea of any remaining books finding their way to the trash bins.
“Any other nonprofit organizations interested in the books left over after the sale, contact me and we can figure out what that might look like,” Hynes said.
Hynes said that Zonta would be collecting donated books from Feb. 21 through March 28. The group will place bins at both Dakotamarts, the South Dakota Discovery Center, Bankwest and the Oahe Family YMCA’s lobby. The group also accepts CDs and DVDs but does not want textbooks, encyclopedias, magazines, VHS or cassette tapes.
Hynes said book sale volunteers would pick up large-quantity donations from individuals and organizations.
Zonta plans to hold the book sale from April 8-10 at the Northridge Plaza.
“It is possible to raise four- to six-thousand dollars in those three days,” Hillestad said. “A long time ago — some early years — the sale was other places. One year it was in the basement of the Lucas and Theim building department store on South Pierre Street.”
Avid readers looking to get first dibs can pay a $5 cover and start shopping on April 8. Zonta will have limited hours for the early-bird day, but exact times remain undetermined.
The club isn’t charging an entrance fee on April 9 and 10. Hynes said Zonta would hold a bag sale on the last day’s afternoon where shoppers pay a flat fee for whatever they can fit in the bag.
Book prices will likely range from $1 to $7 for most items, and Hillestad said the kids’ books sell well and fast.
“I hope we are just as successful as the AAUW has been regarding the number of books donated and sold and in the amount of money raised,” Hynes said.
Hillestad said they are grateful the book sale fundraiser would continue, and the association’s remaining members were happy to see it remain a continued success after so many years. She added her gratitude to the community for its donations and hoped Zonta had the best of luck in keeping it going.
While Hillestad and the remaining association members might not have the sale’s reins anymore, they will likely take the time to enjoy it on the other side of the tables.
“I’m sure some of us will be poking around,” Hillestad said.
