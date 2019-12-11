There was a controlled ruckus at the Oahe Child Development Center when the T.F. Riggs Marching Band drumline showed up for some fun in the morning, Wednesday Dec. 8 in Pierre. Perhaps any time you fill a room with drummers, the results should not be surprising, because the little ones are drummers too, thanks to one of their teachers, April Hodges.
The drumline, led by Riggs HS Band Director Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen, walked in with snares, toms, cymbals and bass drums, all laden with extra sticks in the drumstick holders. They lined up and got right to business.
“Thanks for having us guys,” said Natalie Mohr, co-captain of the drumline. “We’re excited to play for you.”
With the intro out of the way, Mohr’s snare sounded off the time, tempo and rhythm to follow, “tat tat tat tat, tat and tat,” followed by the one, where the whole line jumped in perfectly.
After laying down a “played softer” demonstration for the youngsters, Mohr asked if the kids wanted to try the drums out with their sticks. Instantly, the children rushed enthusiastically to the drummer closest in front of them.
“I love when their faces light up when you hand them the sticks,” Mohr said.
Lit up they were. Some bashed away hard enough to make John Bonham proud (drummer for Led Zeppelin). Others might have given the Muppet’s Animal a run for his money. They gathered in groups around drums, four at a time, each with one stick playing a snare, while senior Hayden Sayer looked on with a grin.
The children do something they call bucket drumming. It involves playing buckets, the size of extra-large mayonnaise or pickle buckets, donated by Ramkota’s catering department, according to Hodges. While Hodges studied four years of opera, her degree is in education. She believes music is very important in the development of the youngsters.
“The children love it and it’s spilling over into their homes,” Hodges said. “Parents tell me that the students are drumming on bowls, pots, pans, tables, chairs and whatever they can get their hands on at home. It’s great.”
McKeithan Jensen and her drumline seemed to enjoy the interaction with the kids.
“So cool,” Jensen said. “I love outreach. I love going to see the little kids. I think every small child, every person, has a musical ability until someone tells them that they don’t. So, it’s fun to watch them, without inhibitions playing on the drums and getting excited about it. They have a lot of good rhythm too.”
Each kid in two preschool classes took a try on at least one drum. Some made sure to hit them all. Encouragement came from the drumline, while its members tried to keep mallets instead of sticks on the bass drums.
One youngster said he likes the noise and the sticks, but the noise he likes more. “It’s good,” Grayson Anderson said. “‘Cause I like drumming.”
After the Riggs’ drumline left, and a little more engagement for the youngsters and lunch, it was bucket drumming time.
“They light up and everyone goes right to their spots when I pull out their buckets,” April Hodges said.
The adorables plays hits like “Row your boat” and even learned to play along with “Jingle Bells.” They don’t bash their way through each song like Keith Moon (drummer for The Who). Each song has parts, with some requiring strumming on the sides of the buckets like little flamenco guitar motions.
“Many of my preschool students have attended school events where they have observed the drumline perform,” Hodges said. “They are role models for these youngest scholars and the next generation of drummers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.