Abbie Rathbun

Abbie Marie Rathbun of Fort Pierre, South Dakota passed away at her home on April 19, 2023, with family members by her side. On April 21, 1938, Abbie Marie Soesbe, was born to Glenn and Edith Soesbe in Hot Springs, NM (aka Truth or Consequences), the first of five children. During Abbie’s childhood, her father worked as a foreman and supervisor for Mittry Brothers building dams, which lead to the family moving around. NM led to AZ, to Gregory, SD (site of the original family homestead), and on to five more cities in CA, KS, and MO before finally landing in Fort Pierre.

Service information

Apr 28
Visitation
Friday, April 28, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
St. John's Catholic Church
206 W Main
Fort Pierre, SD 57532
Apr 28
Prayer Service
Friday, April 28, 2023
6:00PM
St. John's Catholic Church
206 W Main
Fort Pierre, SD 57532
Apr 29
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, April 29, 2023
10:00AM
St. John's Catholic Church
206 W Main
Fort Pierre, SD 57532
