Abbie Rathbun

Abbie Marie Rathbun of Fort Pierre, South Dakota passed away at her home on April 19, 2023, with family members by her side. On April 21, 1938, Abbie Marie Soesbe, was born to Glenn and Edith Soesbe in Hot Springs, NM (aka Truth or Consequences), the first of five children. During Abbie’s childhood, her father worked as a foreman and supervisor for Mittry Brothers building dams, which lead to the family moving around. NM led to AZ, to Gregory, SD (site of the original family homestead), and on to five more cities in CA, KS, and MO before finally landing in Fort Pierre.
Throughout her life Abbie was kind, loving, and strong. Abbie’s independent streak was formed in part out of necessity, as her mother passed away when Abbie was only 13. As the oldest of the children, she picked up a maternal role that she would carry with her for the rest of her life. Her love and dedication to family was unsurpassed. Her style was calm, gentle, and composed, letting people know they were loved without drama. She treasured her family.
As Abbie was finishing up high school in Fort Pierre, she met a handsome Marine while participating in the Queens Court at her Senior Carnival. She would marry Raymond Rathbun shortly after graduation on August 2, 1956, and soon embarked on her first career: raising a family.
Abbie and Ray together raised four children: Brad, Carla, Carl, and Anne. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when her family needed her. In addition, she was “Mom,” “Aunt Bea,” or “Grandma” to many others. She was the matriarch for many people, and Mom to the rest. Abbie’s family brought her incredible joy.
Abbie added a second career when she began working as the business manager at Fort Pierre Schools. She would go on to become a realtor and finished her career working for the State of South Dakota, where she would serve as the head of the Energy Assistance and Weatherization programs under three different governors. In this role she was able to draw upon one of her many strengths, her compassion for others. Education and life experience aside, she carried herself like few others.
In Fort Pierre, Abbie and Ray adored their “forever” home on the river. Spending time on the river pontooning with friends and family brought laughter and a love of life, creating cherished friendships and memories of a life well lived. If someone only met Abbie after she moved to Fort Pierre and didn’t know her well, one may not have understood her love of travel. Her early life cultivated a love of learning about cultures of different communities and other locales. Abbie and Ray traveled to Europe, took cruises (including through the Panama Canal and an Alaskan Cruise), and toured all over the US. They were joined on many of the adventures by her sister Sheryl and brother-in-law Jerry, and other beloved friends and family. In retirement, Abbie and Ray wintered in Texas, enjoying community and a wide variety of friends.
Abbie’s favorite times were spent with family and friends, playing bridge, boating, traveling, dining out and experiencing the vast landscape and varied communities in South Dakota. She enjoyed being social and outgoing and loved spending evenings with friends and sharing conversation. Abbie wasn’t defined by jobs or hobbies - those were what she did, not who she was. Abbie was a well-loved member of the community. We will miss her beauty (both inside and out), her poise, her class, grace, and her constant, loving presence. In a world that often makes a person feel lonely, she had a special way of making people feel, well, special.
She is lovingly remembered by a large collection of family and friends, including her beloved children: Brad (Mindy) Rathbun, Carla Bruning (Tom Winter), Carl (Lorri) Rathbun, and Anne Rathbun; siblings Sheryl Hawkins and Rod (Judy) Soesbe; sisters-in-law Cherie Soesbe and Suzette Adams; grandchildren: Carisa (Aaron), Curt (Cynthia), Lindee (Alex), Kaycee (Dustin), Corey (Kara), Jennifer (Beau), Josh (Amanda), Abbie (Thomas), Nicole, Ashlee (Greg), Carlie, Rayleen (Nick), and Jordain; over thirty great-grandchildren; countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who were family.
Abbie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray, brothers Terry and Jack, brother-in-law Jerry Hawkins, nephew Michael Hawkins, and grandson Tyler.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at St. John's Catholic Church in Fort Pierre, with a prayer service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at St. John's Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. The service can be viewed at http://www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
