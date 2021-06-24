Agnes “Aggie” Niehoff
Agnes “Aggie” Niehoff, 91, of Onida, passed away June 20, 2021. A Memorial Celebration of Life was held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onida. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date. A recording of Aggie’s service may be viewed at www.feigumfh.com.
Aggie was born July 10, 1929, in Onida to George JG and Adina (Kleinsser) Goosen. She grew up in Onida, graduating from Onida High School. She met Reuben Niehoff after his discharge from the Army and the two were married on September 7, 1947. They made Onida their home where they had two children, a son Richard and daughter Ramona.
Aggie liked to stay busy and worked multiple jobs through the years – from working with Reuben when they started Niehoff Produce to tending bar at Ken’s Lounge, then starting The Wagon Wheel Drive In which eventually led to the start of Niehoff Café. And if she wasn’t working one of those businesses, she could be found catering an event with her sister Mary or preparing a big meal for a family get together. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed spending time with those she loved.
Aggie was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.
Aggie is survived by son in law Jerry Weischedel, daughter in law Lori Niehoff, three grandsons: Jeremy, Bryan and Kevin and three great grandchildren: Landen, Ruben and Esmee, siblings Elmer (Martha) Goosen, Mary (John) Beougher, and Donnie Goosen. She was preceded in death by her husband Reuben, son Richard, daughter, Ramona, her parents, one brother and one sister.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.