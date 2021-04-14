On Monday, April 12, 2021, Agnes Weisgram-Rader, loving mother and Nana, passed away at the age of 101.
Agnes was born Nov. 17, 1919, to Michael and Barbara (Dreis) Kaiser. She was the fifth of seven children and grew up on a farm outside of Hoven, South Dakota. She was the last surviving sibling of her family.
After World War II, she married Herb Weisgram on April 25, 1946, and they moved to Pierre, South Dakota, during the building of the Oahe Dam. There they raised five children: Kathryn, Michael, Susan, David, and Mary. Her son David tragically passed away in 1974, followed by Herb in 1977.
Agnes loved her work at St. Mary’s Hospital and retired as Department Head of Central Supply. Following her retirement in 1987, she married Urban Rader, a long-standing family friend from Hoven, and together they built a happy life which included traveling and socializing with friends until Urban’s passing in 2000.
Agnes was a positive person with a ready smile and a can-do attitude. She believed in the importance of education and volunteerism. She headed the local blood drive for United Blood Services for many years, worked at the gift shop at St. Mary’s Hospital, and contributed her
time and talents to events and projects sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary and at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. For a number of years, she was part of the Social Concerns committee at Sts. Peter & Paul’s.
Always forward-looking, she loved new cars, fashion trends, and home design and furnishings. She was an avid reader, played bridge in two bridge groups, and enjoyed televised golf tournaments. Most of all, she loved and lived her Catholic faith with a special devotion to Mary,
Mother of God. She thought of many people as she prayed her endless Hail Marys.
Agnes was predeceased by her husbands, Herb Weisgram and Urban Rader; her son David; her son in law, Dan Lex; and her sisters and brothers.
She is survived by her son Mike (Judy) of Ft Pierre; her daughters Susan Gullickson of Pierre, Mary (David) Blythe of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Kathryn Lex of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and her grandchildren: Jenn (Julien) Furioli, Molly Weisgram (Chris Maxwell), Andy (Nina) Lex, Julia (Todd) Lintner, Annie (Joe) Wichser, Lara (Daniel) Ortiz, and Caroline Blythe; twelve great grandchildren; and her cat, Cosette.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 15, at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a prayer service and rosary beginning at 7:00 pm. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, April 16, at Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no reception after the funeral. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
