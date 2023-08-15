Al Truax Aug 15, 2023 Aug 15, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Al TruaxAl Truax gained his wings and went to his heavenly father on August 12, 2023. He peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family following a short illness.Memorial service will be 1 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, SD. Burial of cremated remains will be in Riverside Cemetery. To plant a tree in memory of Al Truax as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular How An Experienced Cruiser Handles Tipping On Royal Caribbean Pierre man found dead, apparently drowned CJ 2023 FB preview: Pierre Governors CJ 2023 FB preview: Sully Buttes Chargers Countryside Hospice Thrift Store nurtures community, raises key funds Girls tennis begins season, tallies a win in Pierre Invitational Govs girls soccer continues practicing, ready for season Buchanan construction progresses, with some tasks after the school year begins Hyde seeks solutions as population declines Hughes County Land Transfers for July 13-18
