Alan B. Weinheimer died January 12, 2023, in an automobile accident due to an instant road condition change. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a Prayer Service and Rosary at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at Pierre, SD. Please stay and wait or come back to the Church for a time of fellowship and to greet the family, following the burial.

