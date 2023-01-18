Alan B. Weinheimer died January 12, 2023, in an automobile accident due to an instant road condition change. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a Prayer Service and Rosary at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at Pierre, SD. Please stay and wait or come back to the Church for a time of fellowship and to greet the family, following the burial.
Alan was born May 17, 1970, in Pierre, SD, to Jerome and Inez (Flannery) Weinheimer as their third son and middle child of a tremendously dedicated agricultural family. Though he entered this world in South Dakota, he grew up in both South Dakota and rural Texas at the Weinheimer farm outside of Groom. Alan’s upbringing was filled with hard work, good friends, motorcycles, and long road trips between the two farms. Among the countless memories he shared with his family, some of his most told stories came from his time at Grandview Elementary and Pampa High School where he graduated. Once settled down with a family of his own, Alan devoted his life to them through farming and ranching in west Sully County, SD.
On March 11, 1995, at age 24, Alan married Cori Nickolas of Pierre and became a member of another family whom he loved dearly. In 1996, their infant son Joseph was stillborn, then together they raised five precious children, Joshua Alan born in 1997, Gracie Mae in 1999, Jacob Alan in 2004, Samuel Alan in 2005, and Simon Alan in 2008. Alan lived with his children under his wings, explaining the details of every exciting task at hand and even more so with the homeschooling of his youngest three. As his best friend, Cori was a part of every decision and thought; his dedication to his vocation as husband and father was beyond measure.
Alan was a man of infinite talents and unbelievable intellect, with the enthusiasm to efficiently complete projects and an uncanny memory about how things were done. He set high standards for himself and almost never failed at what he set to accomplish. Among his many hobbies, Alan enjoyed construction, electricity, plumbing, mechanics, invention, restoring classic vehicles and equipment, hunting, music, and so much more. He loved animals and raised a wide variety of livestock and other creatures especially because they brought so much joy to his children. He excelled at running a farm business and modeled how to be a faithful steward of one’s responsibilities, possessions, and - most importantly - relationships. But supporting his children’s dreams, whatever they were, was always his truest and greatest interest.
Alan had a lifelong devotion to our Lord. His faith was constantly at the forefront of his mind, especially as he imparted wisdom and guidance upon others. He was a firmly committed Catholic, and through life’s struggles never abandoned his pursuit of the sacraments. He was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He carried and spread the light of his faith to countless people and set an irreplaceable example for his family.
Alan invested deeply in his children, brothers, parents, in-laws, friends, business colleagues, and any random drive-ups to the farm. He spent untold hours on the phone keeping up with people, found great joy in sharing his life with them, and could never be “too busy” for anyone. We lost him far too soon. His unshakable dependability, honest humility, listening ear, dry humor, kind laugh, and loving guidance will be greatly, greatly missed. He was a man who really lived to love and share of himself.
Alan is survived by his beloved wife, Cori; his children, Joshua, Grace, Jacob, Samuel, and Simon; mother, Inez Weinheimer; parents-in-law, John and Char Nickolas; brothers, Jerry (Leasa), Jeff (Tomi), Mark (Mary) and Ken; sister-in-law, Gina (Joe) Gruman; brothers-in-law, Cody (Aimee) and Tony (Mandy) Nickolas and nieces and nephews, Ethan (Vero), Hannah, Avery (Grant), Cooper, Tessa, Sawyer, Isaac, Mary Grace, Mary Katherine, Daniel, Milton, Mackenzie, Courtnie, Hope, Zack, Mariah, Witnie, Shalie, Aubrie, Brylie, Landrie, Sheridan, Adelyn, Jace, Ty, Katie, Andrew, Javis, Bellah, Lailah, Myah and William.
He is preceded in death by his infant son, Joseph, and his father, Jerome Weinheimer, grandparents, Walter and Grace Flannery, Eugene and Monica Weinheimer.
Wearing his worn-out brown scapular, Alan received his final Anointing of the Sick within the hour of his death. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” (2 Timothy 4:7).
