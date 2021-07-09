Alan Scott Lundy

Alan Scott Lundy, 70, of Vermillion, passed away on July 7, 2021, after a slow battle with multiple sclerosis, diabetes and dementia.

Visitation will be 11:30, July 13, 2021, at Heartland Funeral Home in Brandon. Funeral Services will begin at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Friends of South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

He is survived by his son, David, and daughter-in-law, Katie, and their children, Awstyn and Cohen, of Sioux Falls; a brother, Paul Lundy, of Ames, IA, and his family; plus many friends and two grand-puppies, Edna Mode and Steven Mandus.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com

