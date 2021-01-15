Albert “Al” Meier, 86
Albert “Al” Meier, 86, of Pierre died on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.
A visitation will be on Monday, January 18th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Isburg Funeral Chapel, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19th, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre, with burial to follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks for the visitation and funeral and to maintain social distance. For those unable to attend the services the family wishes to invite you to join them by live stream at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com at the top of his obituary page.
Albert George Meier was born December 14, 1934, in Onida, South Dakota, as the oldest child to Henry and Ida (Schlenker) Meier. He started his life in rural Sully County near Agar. Al attended country school growing up and helped his family on the Homestead.
On June 15, 1958, Al married the love of his life, Norma Monson, in Pierpont, South Dakota. They were blessed with two children, Jackie and Jerry, and 59 beautiful, but sometimes challenging, years together. These children gave them a house full of laughter and love for holidays and family get-togethers!
Al was never afraid of hard work and worked mostly as a laborer throughout his life. He was especially proud of his work on the Minute Man missile sites, Oahe and Yellow Tail Dams, and various railroad projects. This work took him and his family to many places across a number of states.
As their daughter grew older, Al and Norma chose to settle in Montana and opened their own restaurant.
In 1982, the family returned to South Dakota and settled in Pierre. Upon this move, they became members of Faith Lutheran Church. Al’s faith only grew stronger as he grew older.
Al enjoyed his gardens, which often times were very large, and the harvest they produced immensely. Every spring and summer he could be find preparing for or cultivating his produce. In his later years, he brought his grandchildren in to help him and taught them a number of life lessons through gardening.
Al is survived by his loving family: daughter Jackie Eide; son Jerry (Dede Janzen) Meier; “daughter” Jeri (Rick) Mitchell; granddaughters Juliane (Travis) Heuertz, Angela Eide, Chelsey Meier, and Maddie Meier; grandsons Joe (Liz) Eide and Justin Meier; five great-grandchildren; brother Clarence Meier; sister Louisa Kerley; brothers-in-law Richard Regennitter and Chuck Fuller; sisters-in-law Kathy Fuller, Nancy Monson, and Rosie Olson; a vast extended family; and many friends.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Norma, great-grandson Brendan Heuertz, sons-in-law Dale Eide and Gary Otteson, sister-in-law Stella Regennitter, and brothers-in-law James Monson and Rodney Monson.
The family requests attendees come casual, as Al wouldn’t wish anyone to dress up just to “put him to pasture.”
